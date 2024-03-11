Agility Training: Key to Injury Prevention and Enhanced Mobility in Seniors

Engaging in dedicated agility training just once or twice a week could be the secret to maintaining mobility and preventing injuries as we age, according to experts. While many may remember agility drills like shuttle runs, cariocas, side shuffles, and hurdles from grade school, their importance extends far beyond the playground. For older adults, agility training not only aids in developing coordination and balance but also plays a critical role in preventing falls, which are a leading cause of hospitalization among seniors over 65.

Advertisment

The Importance of Agility Training

As we age, our cognitive functions and balance begin to decline, making us more prone to falls. Eric Lichtenstein, a lecturer at the University of Basel, highlights that agility training improves the overall capacity to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, a skill that diminishes with age. A study involving 98 senior women in Vancouver found that agility training reduced fall risk by nearly 50%, thanks to improvements in postural stability. Stuart Phillips, a professor at McMaster University, emphasizes that agility training, coupled with resistance training, can bolster overall strength and potentially prevent fall-related fractures.

Starting with Agility Training

Advertisment

For those looking to incorporate agility training into their routine, it's recommended to start under the guidance of a professional. Toronto-based physiotherapist David London utilizes basic tests like the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test and the 8 Foot Up and Go (8UG) test to assess a client's balance and ability to respond to external forces. Personal trainer Alison Scott suggests simple drills like the Box Cone Drill and T Cone Drill, which can be easily performed at home or in a gym. These exercises aim to improve quickness and balance, with the goal of completing three sets of each exercise, including 30-60 seconds of rest between sets.

Maintaining Consistency is Key

Experts agree that consistency in agility training is crucial for reaping long-term benefits. As individuals progress, they are encouraged to challenge themselves by attempting to complete the drills faster. However, without regular practice, the cognitive and muscular improvements gained from agility training may diminish over time. Phillips notes that seniors who consistently engage in agility training report moving with more confidence and experiencing an expansion in their 'life space', as everyday activities become easier to navigate.

Ultimately, agility training offers more than just physical benefits; it fosters a sense of independence and confidence among seniors. By incorporating agility drills into their weekly routine, older adults can significantly reduce their risk of falls, enhance their quality of life, and maintain their mobility and independence well into their later years.