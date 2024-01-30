Aged Care Commissioner Exposes Neglect and Falsified Records Following Elderly Woman's Fatal Fall at Retirement Home

In a disheartening revelation of neglect, the Aged Care Commissioner, Carolyn Cooper, has reported a grave incident at the Tamahere Eventide Home and Retirement Village, where an elderly woman suffered a fatal fall. The woman's care plan, according to Cooper's findings, failed to manage her risk of falls, resulting in an unwitnessed tumble that led to her hospitalization and eventual death.

An Unwitnessed Fall, Falsified Records, and Dire Consequences

The evidence against the care facility is damning. CCTV footage contradicted the hourly care checklist that carers had falsely marked complete. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, sustained fractures to her hip and shoulder. These injuries, combined with the lack of timely care, led to her unfortunate demise.

A Lack of Thorough Assessment and Communication

The two nurses who attended to the woman post-fall failed to conduct a thorough assessment. The enrolled nurse did not escalate the incident to the registered nurse for proper evaluation before moving the woman. Furthermore, the registered nurse did not conduct the necessary assessment and did not adequately direct the staff to provide the required care. Even more alarmingly, the woman was allowed to walk to the bathroom with a suspected arm fracture.

Family Informed Hours Later, Misled about the Gravity of Injuries

The woman's son was kept in the dark for over six hours and was initially misled to believe the injuries were not serious. The shocking lack of transparency and communication with the woman's family further highlights the catastrophic system failures and substandard care at the facility.

Commissioner's Recommendations

Cooper criticized the neglect and system failures at the Tamahere Eventide Home and Retirement Village and recommended that the facility review its staff training on falls management. She also called on the nurses involved to apologize to the woman's family.