Health

Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections

In Northern Ireland, a remarkable initiative is spinning the traditional perception of elderly care on its head. The Streetwise Community Circus, known for their ground-breaking community initiatives, have introduced Age-ility classes – a novel approach to combating loneliness and enhancing well-being among the elderly. The program teaches older individuals a medley of circus skills, ranging from the art of trapeze to juggling and even unicycling.

A Circus for All

The Age-ility classes are uniquely designed to cater to various levels of physical ability. In a considerate nod to inclusivity, Streetwise provides sit-down circus classes specially tailored for those grappling with dementia. The program’s objective is layered, aiming to boost both physical and mental health, foster social connections, and provide an engaging, alternative form of exercise.

More Than Just Entertainment

The elderly participants, some of whom are in their 90s, have reported significant improvements in their coordination and reaction times, demonstrating the tangible physical benefits of the program. Yet, the impact of the Age-ility classes extends beyond fitness. The participants have formed new friendships and a sense of community, combating the often crippling isolation felt by many elderly individuals. This, coupled with the sense of accomplishment from mastering new skills, offers a potent antidote to loneliness.

Funded by Good Fortune

Thanks to National Lottery funding, the classes are offered free of charge, opening the doors to all who wish to participate. The success of the program is palpable, with some of the members even participating in carnivals, offering a testament to the confidence and skills they have gained through the Age-ility classes. The Streetwise Community Circus’s innovative program underscores the broader implications of engaging the elderly in community activities that challenge isolation and promote active aging.

Health Social Issues United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

