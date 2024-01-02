en English
AGA Bolsters Gambian Communities; Iowa Rep Proposes Refugee Support Bill

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Altogether Giving Africa (AGA), a compassionate charity with roots in the UK and The Gambia, has been persistently uplifting Gambian communities across various strata, notably education and health. On December 17, 2023, the charity, via a local volunteer, gifted Kiang Karantaba Lower Basic School with chairs and other instructional necessities, reinforcing their commitment towards making education more accessible.

Strengthening Partnerships for Quality Education

Two days following their contribution to Kiang Karantaba Lower Basic School, AGA officials visited Brimawa Upper Basic School. Their intention was to meet with the school proprietors, Mr. and Mrs. Kemokai, with the aim of reinforcing their partnership and their shared commitment towards offering quality education in the community.

Remembering the Past, Nourishing the Future

The founder of AGA, Sister Angie Graham, expressed her profound gratitude to the UK community for their unyielding support, which she described as pivotal in ameliorating lives in The Gambia. She gracefully acknowledged the contributions of past members who have passed on, affirming that their legacy persists. In a heartfelt tribute to Leonard Cowan, a departed brother, AGA planted a coconut tree at the Ardingly Old Jeshwang Association Health Centre, signifying sustainable growth and lasting memory.

Committed to Sustainable Development and Growth

In the past, AGA has also championed the cause of education by donating imperative items such as tables, chairs, toys, and books to Agape Preparatory School. The charity stands firmly on its values, ensuring that their contributions are delivered meticulously to their beneficiaries. AGA remains unwavering in its dedication towards fostering sustainable development and growth within these communities.

Meanwhile, in the United States, Iowa House Representative Jon Dunwell has proposed a bill to designate $11 million to support approved refugees in Iowa. These funds would be employed by support groups for legal refugees, who have undergone the stringent vetting process of the United Nations and the U.S. state department. The bill proposes to provide legal aid, housing, job assistance, and other support for approved refugees, who have resided in refugee camps for an average of 11 years before arriving in Iowa. In addition to this, Dunwell is championing all-day preschool funding for families at 180 percent poverty level, a measure that will cost the state $21 million over the span of five years. The goal is to extend further aid to families with low household incomes, as preschool education has a proven positive impact on student grades.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

