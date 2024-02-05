AFSP Launches Initiative to Combat Rising Suicide Rates in Black Youth

In a determined effort to address the rising tide of mental health issues and suicide rates in Black communities, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) launched a strategic initiative on February 5th. Named 'Listening, Empathy, Trust, and Support' or L.E.T.S Save Lives, the program aims to create a much-needed dialogue about mental health. It also sets out to provide critical suicide prevention resources, specifically tailored to resonate with Black and African American communities.

The Grim Reality

According to reports from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, suicide emerged as the third leading cause of death among Black Americans aged 15 to 24 in 2020. Worryingly, suicide rates among Black youth saw an alarming increase of nearly 37% between 2018 and 2021. These stark figures underscore the urgent need for initiatives like L.E.T.S Save Lives.

Challenging the Narrative

The initiative is more than just a program; it's a call to challenge the prevailing narrative that suicide is not a major issue within the Black community. Vic Armstrong, Vice President for Health Equity at AFSP, emphasised the importance of creating resources that are both by and for Black people. He argues that these culturally relevant resources are key to addressing the complex factors contributing to suicide, especially in historically marginalized communities.

Engaging Faith Leaders and Encouraging Open Conversations

Armstrong also highlighted the critical role of faith leaders in the Black community, advocating for a change in the conversation around mental health. Encouraging people to seek help, acknowledge their vulnerability, and understand their unique challenges is crucial. The L.E.T.S Save Lives initiative plans to disseminate its free presentation via AFSP chapters, media partners, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and virtual platforms. The presentation is designed to raise awareness about the prevalence of suicide in the Black community, presenting an opportunity for open and honest conversation.