Health

AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) initiating a partnership that promises to revolutionize the medical and scientific research landscape. This strategic alliance, announced by the Ministry of Defence, has been established to encourage cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including combined research and academic activities.

An Alliance with A Purpose

The main objective behind this collaboration is to tackle multidisciplinary scientific and technological challenges jointly. By uniting their efforts, both institutions aim to expedite the results in fields concerning scientific and medical technology. It’s an alliance with a purpose, a mission to push the boundaries of what’s possible in science and medicine.

Collaboration for Progress

As part of the collaboration, AFMS and AIIMS will leverage each other’s facilities for investigations, research, and patient care services. The two leading institutions are set to strengthen their capabilities in high altitude and space medicine, marking a significant milestone in their joint research programmes. This innovative approach to research and patient care presents a model for future collaborations in the medical field.

Faculty Exchange Program and Collaboration Board

A crucial aspect of this partnership is the implementation of a faculty exchange program. This program will facilitate the movement of faculty members between the two institutions, encouraging knowledge exchange and fostering an environment conducive to research and training. To streamline their efforts and explore further collaborative opportunities, a collaboration board has been established. Consisting of five members from each institution, the board will conduct monthly meetings, ensuring the alliance stays on track and continues to innovate.

Health India Science & Technology
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

