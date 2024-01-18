Aflac's 'Auction for a Cause' Event Raises Record-Breaking Funds for Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

Aflac Incorporated, a Fortune 500 company celebrated an unprecedented achievement during its 'auction for a cause' event, raising a record-breaking sum for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. The auction showcased a plethora of sought-after items, including footballs autographed by University of Colorado Head Football Coach and NFL Hall of Famer, Deion 'Prime' Sanders, as well as exclusive trips and signed memorabilia from legendary coaches.

A Monumental Fundraising Feat

The event's success was in large part due to the unwavering commitment of the FOCUS Chair and Senior Vice President of Sales Distribution at Aflac. Their efforts spearheaded the largest single-day fundraising event in Aflac's 28-year partnership with the Center. Aflac's sales agents and brokers amassed $770,000, a figure that surpassed pre-auction expectations.

Generosity Recognized

The CEO and President of Aflac expressed immense pride in the generosity displayed by the sales team. They highlighted that the amount raised in one night constituted over 25 percent of the initial company donation made in 1995 when the partnership began.

Impact Beyond Measure

The President of the Aflac Foundation reflected on the national sales organization's steadfast support, emphasizing the impact of their contributions on children and families affected by cancer and blood disorders. The Chief of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center also commended the company's enduring corporate generosity. A highlight of the auction was a successful bid by a Director for an exclusive trip to Aflac's next television commercial shoot.

Since 1995, Aflac has been the prime sponsor of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, one of the nation's top children's cancer facilities. The center, renowned for treating 9,000 children annually and hosting the largest pediatric sickle cell program, has received vast support from Aflac's independent sales force. This event demonstrated the strong culture of giving within the Aflac community and the importance of supporting those impacted by cancer and blood disorders.