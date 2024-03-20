Afghanistan's Health Sector Struggles and Strides: Polio Eradication Efforts Intensify in 1402

In the solar year 1402, Afghanistan's health sector witnessed both significant challenges and notable achievements, particularly in the ongoing battle against polio. With six polio cases reported, the country launched an aggressive campaign, vaccinating millions of children in an effort to eradicate the disease. The Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), has set a goal to completely eliminate polio from Afghanistan by 2024, establishing 37 detection centers and inaugurating the first polio virus laboratory in Kabul.

Advertisment

Intensive Vaccination Campaigns Amidst Challenges

The year 1402 saw Afghanistan grappling with a scarcity of medical equipment and a decrease in global aid. Despite these hurdles, the country successfully organized 12 polio vaccination campaigns, targeting millions of children across its provinces. The Ministry of Public Health's spokesperson, Shrafat Zaman Amarkhil, highlighted the difficulty posed by immigrants from Pakistan and internally displaced people, which contributed to the polio cases. The Ministry aims to address these challenges head-on, with a major goal of eradicating polio by 2024.

Global Concerns and Local Efforts

Advertisment

The WHO's Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed concern over the rise in polio cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan, underscoring the commitment to end polio globally. The establishment of polio virus detection centers and a dedicated laboratory in Kabul marks a significant step towards achieving this goal. The collaboration between Afghanistan and Pakistan is deemed crucial for the success of eradication efforts, as highlighted by Hamed Jafari, Director of the Eastern Mediterranean Polio Programme.

Healthcare Infrastructure and International Cooperation

Despite financial setbacks, including the International Committee of the Red Cross's decision to withdraw support for 25 hospitals, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health continued to fund and supply these facilities. Additionally, the year saw the commencement of several hospital construction and modernization projects, such as the Jamhuriat Hospital. International trips by the Acting Minister of Public Health to countries like Iran, Pakistan, Qatar, and Malaysia aimed at soliciting global support for Afghanistan's health sector, showcasing a commitment to improving healthcare access and quality.

As Afghanistan moves forward, the concerted efforts to fight polio reflect a broader commitment to improving public health amid ongoing challenges. The establishment of polio detection centers and the significant number of vaccination campaigns underscore the country's determination to safeguard its children's future from this crippling disease. With continued global support and regional cooperation, Afghanistan's ambitious goal to eradicate polio by 2024 appears within reach, signaling hope for a healthier future.