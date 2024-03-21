Afghanistan's Health Sector Battles Polio Amidst Challenges, Aims for Eradication by 2024

In the solar year 1402, Afghanistan's health sector faced significant challenges, including the recording of six polio cases, primarily in the eastern region due to migration and other factors. Shrafat Zaman Amarkhil, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, emphasized the impact of immigrants from Pakistan and internally displaced people on these figures. Amidst these challenges, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Afghan Ministry of Public Health launched ambitious campaigns and initiatives aiming to eradicate polio from the country by 2024.

Polio Eradication Efforts and Challenges

In response to the recorded polio cases, Afghanistan undertook 12 vaccination campaigns, targeting millions of children across the country. The WHO's concern over the increase in polio cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan highlights the critical need for continued efforts in eradication. The establishment of 37 polio virus detection centers and the inauguration of the first polio virus laboratory in Kabul signify major steps towards this goal. Qalandar Ebad, Acting Minister of Public Health, along with Hamed Jafari, Director of the Eastern Mediterranean Polio Programme, stressed the importance of coordination between Afghanistan and Pakistan to achieve eradication.

Health Sector Funding and Female Doctors

The financial strain on Afghanistan's health sector was evident when the International Committee of the Red Cross announced the cancellation of financial support for 25 hospitals due to a lack of funds. Conversely, the sector saw the launch of several reconstruction and construction projects, including a significant investment in the Jamhuriat Hospital. However, the announcement that female doctors could not register for the ministry's specialization exam raised concerns about the potential increase in maternal and infant mortality rates, highlighting the critical role of female healthcare professionals in the country.

International Support and Future Outlook

International support remains a cornerstone for Afghanistan's health sector, with countries like Japan and organizations like the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre providing crucial aid. The ministry's proactive approach, seeking comprehensive international cooperation and acknowledging the significant contribution of women in the health sector, sets a positive tone for the future. Despite the hurdles, the potential increase in the number of female doctors in the solar year 1403 and the resolution of ongoing challenges in the health sector are eagerly anticipated.

As Afghanistan continues its fight against polio and strives to overcome the myriad challenges within its health sector, the journey towards eradication and improved healthcare infrastructure remains arduous yet hopeful. The collective efforts of national and international entities, along with the dedication of healthcare professionals, are essential in navigating the path towards a healthier future for Afghanistan.