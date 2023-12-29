en English
Africa

Afghanistan’s Cholera Outbreak Deepens; WEE Virus Alert in Argentina

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:16 am EST
In the last day, Afghanistan’s cholera crisis deepens with the death toll now standing at 74. The recent surge in fatalities, a chilling reminder of the severity of this health crisis, is a consequence of the rapid spread of the waterborne disease. While information remains limited, the escalating number of deaths underscores the urgency of tackling this outbreak.

Cholera Outbreak in Afghanistan

The cholera outbreak currently wreaking havoc in the provinces of Helmand and Zabul in Afghanistan has already resulted in at least 20 deaths. About 180 individuals are undergoing treatment for the bacterial disease. The rapidly spreading infection is primarily attributed to the consumption of contaminated food and inadequate access to clean water.

Uzbekistan Enforces Border Health Controls

In response to the escalating health crisis in Afghanistan, Uzbekistan has fortified its health controls at border crossings with the country. The nation has established 54 sanitary and quarantine points equipped with thermal imagers and non-contact thermometers. These facilities aim to conduct medical and sanitary examinations of individuals entering from Afghanistan, thereby mitigating the risk of disease transmission.

Global Health Bodies Warn of Disease Spread

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning about the potential cross-border spread of the poliovirus due to the influx of Afghan returnees from Pakistan. Furthermore, the Afghan Minister of Public Health has embarked on a trip to Malaysia to garner international cooperation and resources to combat infectious diseases plaguing the country.

Meanwhile, Argentina faces its own health crisis with an outbreak of the Western Equine Encephalitis (WEE) virus, a rare mosquito-borne disease. The country’s Ministry of Health has activated a nationwide epidemiological alert to bolster surveillance for potential human cases. With no specific antiviral treatment for the WEE virus, patient management primarily involves supportive care measures. Strengthening surveillance and prevention measures are paramount in areas at risk.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

