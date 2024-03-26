Afghanistan Sees Decline in Tuberculosis Cases in 2023: Ministry Reports Progress

The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate has announced a significant decrease in tuberculosis (TB) cases in Afghanistan for the year 2023, marking a promising development in the country's ongoing battle against the infectious disease. Sharafat Zaman Amarkhil, the spokesperson for the ministry, highlighted the reduction in TB cases by 6 percent compared to 2019 and a 5.5 percent decrease from the previous year, 2022.

Advertisment

Efforts Leading to a Decrease in TB Cases

In a comprehensive effort to combat tuberculosis, the Ministry of Public Health registered more than 49,533 TB cases across Afghanistan in 2023, involving a significant number of women and children. With 44 percent of the TB cases comprising women over 15 years of age, 34 percent being male patients above 15, and 22 percent being children under the age of ten, the ministry's focused approach on diverse demographic groups has been crucial. The treatment of multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB patients continues, with approximately 658 individuals receiving specialized care.

Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure

Advertisment

To enhance TB care, the Ministry of Public Health has activated 873 health centers across the country, including 68 private hospitals in major cities equipped with TB treatment units. Additionally, more than 90 centers are now furnished with diagnostic machines, significantly improving the detection and treatment of TB cases. Public awareness programs through media and the establishment of new centers have been instrumental in improving access to healthcare services for TB patients.

International Support and Future Directions

The fight against TB in Afghanistan has gained international support, notably from the UK, which committed to ending TB by 2030 as part of its Sustainable Development Goals. This global effort includes funding initiatives like the TB REACH program, aiming to detect TB cases in 37,000 people and extend health services to over 500,000 individuals. Despite these advancements, the World Health Organization (WHO) warns that TB remains a significant public health challenge in Afghanistan, necessitating continuous efforts for eradication.

As Afghanistan makes headway in reducing TB cases, the collaboration between national health authorities and international partners underscores the importance of sustained investment and innovation in healthcare strategies. The decline in TB cases in 2023 serves as a beacon of hope, yet the journey towards completely eradicating TB in Afghanistan requires persistent effort, resources, and global solidarity.