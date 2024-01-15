en English
Afghanistan

Afghanistan and Pakistan Unite to Combat Infectious Diseases

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Afghanistan and Pakistan Unite to Combat Infectious Diseases

Health officials of Afghanistan and Pakistan are stepping forward to tighten the knot of cooperation in the health sector, aiming to combat infectious diseases, especially polio. Qalandar Ebad, the Acting Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan, journeyed to Pakistan to engage in constructive dialogue with the Pakistani health minister and Afghan doctors undergoing training in Pakistan.

Revolutionizing Medical Examinations

Discussions focused on the potential of Afghan doctors taking specialized medical exams within Afghanistan, a move aimed at simplifying their specialized training process. The proposals in the spotlight included integrating the Fellowship of the College of Physicians and Surgeons (FCPS) program within Afghanistan and facilitating the Medical College of Physicians and Surgeons (MCPS) and FCPS exams locally. This initiative would be a game-changer for Afghan doctors who expressed a need for increased educational opportunities and access to the latest medical technologies.

Health Sector Self-Sufficiency

Representatives of the medical fraternity suggested that new technologies, common in other parts of the world, should be made available in Afghanistan, pushing the country towards self-sufficiency in the health sector. Some advocates proposed an internal system that employs existing staff and facilities to provide equitable health services across Afghanistan. This approach could revolutionize the country’s health sector, improving accessibility and quality of care.

Global Health Security Summit 2024

The official purpose of Ebad’s visit was to participate in the Global Health Security Summit 2024, a platform focusing on the rapid prevention, identification, and response to infectious diseases. The summit is a critical event in the global health calendar, bringing together health professionals for a cause that impacts global well-being. The discussions at the Summit and the bilateral talks between the Afghan and Pakistani health officials mark significant strides towards a more collaborative approach in the fight against infectious diseases.

Afghanistan Health Pakistan
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

