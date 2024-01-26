Affinia Healthcare Receives Grant to Support Afghan Refugees in St. Louis

Affinia Healthcare, a century-old stalwart healthcare provider in St. Louis, has been awarded a substantial grant of $388,438 to bolster its services for Afghan refugees relocating to the area. The grant is designed to fund culturally and linguistically tailored health education, navigation, and care coordination, in alignment with the USCRI (U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants) guidelines.

A Legacy of Inclusive Healthcare

Founded in 1906, Affinia Healthcare has a deep-seated mission to serve all St. Louisans, regardless of their national origin or race. This grant reaffirms its commitment to this mission, allowing it to extend its healthcare services to a vulnerable population in a time of dire need. The organization has a rich history of serving immigrant communities and has engaged in numerous partnerships and received various grants in the past, all aimed at enhancing the health and well-being of immigrants and refugees.

Amplifying Efforts to Aid Immigrant Populations

With this latest grant, Affinia Healthcare aims to further its efforts to aid immigrant populations in the region. The funds will be instrumental in meeting the healthcare needs of the Afghan refugees and will aid in the continued provision of necessary services to immigrant communities in St. Louis.

The Importance of Accessible Healthcare

Dr. Kendra Holmes, the president and CEO of Affinia Healthcare, emphasizes the importance of ensuring that refugees and other eligible groups have access to and understand the U.S. healthcare system. The organization serves as the primary care home for many newly arrived refugees and immigrants who often lack health insurance access, caring for over 4,000 immigrants on an annual basis. As such, the grant is seen not only as a financial boost but as an affirmation of their commitment to providing accessible healthcare to all.