Health

AEW’s CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
AEW’s CJ Perry (Lana) Possibly Facing Additional Surgery Following Complications from Finger Infection

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW manager, CJ Perry, popularly known as Lana, is facing a potential medical hurdle. She may require an additional surgery on her finger due to complications from an infection that seems to be reoccurring. This comes after she underwent an emergency procedure in December 2023 to contain the infection that had spread to her arm.

Unforeseen Medical Challenges

Despite being discharged and making a brief appearance at AEW Worlds End, Perry is confronting unforeseen medical challenges. The infection initially caused by a splinter has not only disrupted her professional commitments but has also cast a shadow of uncertainty over her road to recovery. On Instagram, she expressed her concern, stating: “On my way to the hospital again because complications happen with healing and infection possibly coming back. I find out soon if I need a second surgery.”

Outpouring Support from the Wrestling Community

The wrestling community and fans have rallied around Perry, extending their thoughts and prayers in this turbulent time. The potential of a second surgery has left her followers hoping for the best outcome. Perry’s ongoing struggle with her health has indeed been a matter of concern, stirring empathy and support from her colleagues and admirers.

Impact on Professional Commitments

The persistent infection has significantly impacted Perry’s role in AEW programming. It has not only affected her physical health but has also raised questions about her participation in future events. While the wrestling community anticipates her recovery, Perry has hinted at a possible cross-promotional match, adding an element of suspense and expectation amidst the trials she is currently experiencing.

Perry’s journey is a stark reminder of the unforeseen challenges that can come up in the life of an athlete. As she navigates through this difficult phase, the global wrestling community continues to stand by her, hoping for her swift recovery and return to the wrestling arena.

Health
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

