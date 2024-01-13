Aerial Lifeline: New Air Ambulance Service for Gangasagar Mela Pilgrims

Engulfed in the spiritual fervor of the Gangasagar Mela, the hum of prayer and faith is momentarily punctuated by the whirring of helicopter blades. The Transport Department has initiated an air ambulance service – a beacon of hope in the sky for the critically ill. The service, operational from today until January 16, is a lifeline designed to quickly evacuate the ailing from Sagar Point to government hospitals in Kolkata.

A Lifeline in the Sky

The commitment to provide timely medical care to the attending pilgrims has found a new form in the air ambulance service. On the first day of its operation, two patients were airlifted to MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata for urgent medical care. The air ambulance, cutting through the sky, embodies a promise of quick and efficient medical assistance, ensuring that critical cases receive the necessary treatment in a timely manner.

First Day, First Flight

The air ambulance set its inaugural flight in motion with Sumitra Devi, a 55-year-old woman from Dumra, Sitamarhi, Bihar. Devi had suffered a heart attack amid the divine celebration and required immediate transfer to Kolkata for advanced treatment. Her critical condition was swiftly addressed by the new service, proving its vital role in saving lives.

A Timely Intervention

Similarly, Swapna Mukherjee, a resident of Durgapur, experienced a hyperosmolar state, a severe complication of uncontrolled diabetes. Plucked from the throng of pilgrims, Mukherjee was evacuated and transported to the same hospital for immediate medical attention. The prompt response of the air ambulance service underlined the necessity of such an initiative amidst the sea of faithful attendees.

In the grandeur of the Gangasagar Mela, the air ambulance service is a crucial lifeline that is set to transform the way emergency healthcare is delivered. The swift response and the promise of advanced medical care within reach make the service an essential part of the pilgrimage, ensuring safety and care for all.