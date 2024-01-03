Advocate Health Revamps Population Health Strategy with Innovative Approaches

In a profound shift towards better population health management, Advocate Health, a Charlotte, N.C.-based health system, has overhauled its approach under the leadership of its Chief Population Health Officer, Terry Williams. Over the past year, the organization has restructured its Population Health department to operate at an enterprise level. This strategic move has facilitated the sharing of best practices across its extensive network, supporting an impressive 2.3 million lives.

Restructuring for Efficiency

The restructuring has also expedited the adoption of innovative practices and processes, surpassing the national average rate. In 2023, Advocate Health pioneered two ACO REACH programs to address care gaps and social determinants of health, impacting nearly 30,000 patients.

Financial Impact and Future Plans

In its mission to deliver value-driven healthcare, Advocate Health has saved the federal government an impressive $128 million across its MSSP programs. Keen to build on this success, the health system has outlined ambitious plans for 2024. These include integrating academic research into population health strategies and deploying tailored approaches to manage chronic conditions like diabetes.

Embracing Technology

Further plans involve technological advancements, such as expanding the use of the Electronic Frailty Index (eFI), broadening the ‘hospital at home’ program, and enhancing remote patient monitoring. Advocate Health also intends to apply for the new GUIDE Model from CMS. This model offers support for dementia patients and their caregivers, a crucial aspect of the organization’s commitment to innovative, patient-centered healthcare.

