Health

Advocate Health Revamps Population Health Strategy with Innovative Approaches

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Advocate Health Revamps Population Health Strategy with Innovative Approaches

In a profound shift towards better population health management, Advocate Health, a Charlotte, N.C.-based health system, has overhauled its approach under the leadership of its Chief Population Health Officer, Terry Williams. Over the past year, the organization has restructured its Population Health department to operate at an enterprise level. This strategic move has facilitated the sharing of best practices across its extensive network, supporting an impressive 2.3 million lives.

Restructuring for Efficiency

The restructuring has also expedited the adoption of innovative practices and processes, surpassing the national average rate. In 2023, Advocate Health pioneered two ACO REACH programs to address care gaps and social determinants of health, impacting nearly 30,000 patients.

Financial Impact and Future Plans

In its mission to deliver value-driven healthcare, Advocate Health has saved the federal government an impressive $128 million across its MSSP programs. Keen to build on this success, the health system has outlined ambitious plans for 2024. These include integrating academic research into population health strategies and deploying tailored approaches to manage chronic conditions like diabetes.

Embracing Technology

Further plans involve technological advancements, such as expanding the use of the Electronic Frailty Index (eFI), broadening the ‘hospital at home’ program, and enhancing remote patient monitoring. Advocate Health also intends to apply for the new GUIDE Model from CMS. This model offers support for dementia patients and their caregivers, a crucial aspect of the organization’s commitment to innovative, patient-centered healthcare.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Urban Indian Health (NCUIH) has submitted comments to the Department of Health and Human Services. This marks an advocacy effort for the health needs of American Indian and Alaska Native people living in urban areas. The Illinois Public Health Institute (IPHI) is also on the lookout for a new CEO to continue its work in becoming an anti-racist organization, thus leading the strategy and management of the organization.

United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

