Health

Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Adventist Health Castle Ascends to Level-Three Trauma Center Status

Adventist Health Castle (AHC), located in picturesque Honolulu, has embarked on a new chapter. As of January 1, it has officially earned the status of a verified level-three trauma center, a distinction set by the American College of Surgeons. This advancement places AHC in a league where it can offer comprehensive trauma care services, including prompt assessment, resuscitation, stabilization, emergency operations, and coordination for additional subspecialty care.

Increasing Hospital Capacity and Saving Lives

For Governor Josh Green, the importance of this development cannot be overstated. He emphasized that the new status amplifies the hospital’s capacity to handle critical situations and, more importantly, curtails the necessity of transporting trauma patients over long distances. For trauma victims, time is of the essence and being rushed to distant centers like Queens or Pali Momi Medical Centers, particularly for those residing on the windward side of Oahu, could spell the difference between life and death. With this verification, AHC can treat trauma patients promptly, thereby increasing survival rates.

The Journey to Verification

The road to achieving the verification was steep and laden with challenges, taking a total of five years to complete. One of the more significant hurdles was addressing staffing shortages, a problem that has been plaguing the healthcare sector in Hawaii. Governor Green pointed out that Hawaii is grappling with a severe dearth of healthcare providers, with a 20% deficit in Oahu and a staggering 40% in neighboring islands. But Hawaii is not sitting idle in the face of these challenges.

Addressing Healthcare Shortages

To mitigate the issue of healthcare staffing, the Hawaiian government is making concerted efforts to lure healthcare workers from across the country through enticing loan forgiveness programs and scholarships. As a result of these initiatives, 585 loan forgiveness designations have been awarded this year, and an additional 600 to 700 are planned for August. These measures not only address the immediate need for healthcare professionals but also provide a sustainable solution for the future.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

