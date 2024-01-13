Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM

In a significant stride towards bolstering healthcare infrastructure in the Northeast, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh inaugurated the Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) at Pasteur Institute in Shillong. The event, held on Friday, was a part of the PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ABHIM). Additionally, the ceremony marked the dedication of sites for a new Critical Care Block (CCB) and further IPHLs to be constructed across seven districts in Meghalaya within the fiscal years 2021-2026.

Strengthening State Healthcare Facilities

Lyngdoh underscored the central government’s contributions to reinforcing state healthcare facilities, stating that seven projects, including two 50-bedded district hospital projects in Williamnagar and Khliehriat, have been sanctioned. These interventions are pivotal in augmenting secondary care centers in the respective districts.

Enhancing Disease Surveillance and Reducing Costs

Supported by the government of India, the IPHLs aim to fortify testing for both communicable and non-communicable diseases. The potential impact stretches beyond improved disease surveillance to potentially reducing the out-of-pocket testing costs for citizens, a move that can significantly alleviate financial burdens on households.

Virtual Participation and Gratitude

Lyngdoh acknowledged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s virtual participation in the event and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to the Northeastern states. The Union Health Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for various healthcare infrastructure projects across the Northeast, including states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Conclusion

Healthcare is a fundamental right and the government’s commitment to enhancing it, especially in regions that have traditionally been underserved, is commendable. The inauguration of IPHLs, dedication of sites for new healthcare facilities, and the sanctioning of projects under PM-ABHIM are all steps towards achieving a healthier, more equitable India. These initiatives are also a testament to the power of collaboration between central and state governments in addressing public health challenges and ensuring that every citizen has access to quality healthcare services.