en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM

In a significant stride towards bolstering healthcare infrastructure in the Northeast, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh inaugurated the Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) at Pasteur Institute in Shillong. The event, held on Friday, was a part of the PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ABHIM). Additionally, the ceremony marked the dedication of sites for a new Critical Care Block (CCB) and further IPHLs to be constructed across seven districts in Meghalaya within the fiscal years 2021-2026.

Strengthening State Healthcare Facilities

Lyngdoh underscored the central government’s contributions to reinforcing state healthcare facilities, stating that seven projects, including two 50-bedded district hospital projects in Williamnagar and Khliehriat, have been sanctioned. These interventions are pivotal in augmenting secondary care centers in the respective districts.

Enhancing Disease Surveillance and Reducing Costs

Supported by the government of India, the IPHLs aim to fortify testing for both communicable and non-communicable diseases. The potential impact stretches beyond improved disease surveillance to potentially reducing the out-of-pocket testing costs for citizens, a move that can significantly alleviate financial burdens on households.

Virtual Participation and Gratitude

Lyngdoh acknowledged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s virtual participation in the event and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to the Northeastern states. The Union Health Minister also virtually laid the foundation stone for various healthcare infrastructure projects across the Northeast, including states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Conclusion

Healthcare is a fundamental right and the government’s commitment to enhancing it, especially in regions that have traditionally been underserved, is commendable. The inauguration of IPHLs, dedication of sites for new healthcare facilities, and the sanctioning of projects under PM-ABHIM are all steps towards achieving a healthier, more equitable India. These initiatives are also a testament to the power of collaboration between central and state governments in addressing public health challenges and ensuring that every citizen has access to quality healthcare services.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 seconds ago
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
Between 1932 and 1972, the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) conducted an ethically dubious medical experiment known as the Tuskegee syphilis study. This study involved 600 impoverished Black men from rural Alabama, who were deceived into believing they were receiving treatment for syphilis. Instead of receiving adequate medical care, these men were administered placebos
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
4 mins ago
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
4 mins ago
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
29 seconds ago
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
2 mins ago
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
3 mins ago
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Latest Headlines
World News
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
8 seconds
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
30 seconds
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
2 mins
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
2 mins
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
2 mins
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
3 mins
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
3 mins
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
4 mins
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
4 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
46 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app