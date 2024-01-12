Adult Day Centers in Ohio: A Lifeline for the Elderly and Their Caregivers

In the heart of Blue Ash, Ohio, an unlikely sanctuary thrives, offering solace and stimulation to its unexpected patrons. Barry Kogan, a 79-year-old retired Rabbi, finds a haven in the activities and camaraderie at his adult day center. These centers, often overlooked yet essential, open their doors to individuals grappling with mild to developing cognitive issues, offering a world of socialization, physical activities, and mental engagement.

Lightening the Load for Caregivers

Adult day centers serve a dual purpose; they not only enrich the lives of attendees but also offer an invaluable service to their caregivers. They provide a much-needed respite from the relentless demands of care, a fact emphasized by Becky Borello, manager of the Jewish Family Service Adult Day Services program. Chuck Albers, a caregiver for his wife diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s, expresses gratitude for the consistency the program extends.

A Decline and The Need for Revival

The Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio paints a bleak picture, noting a significant decline in adult day centers since the pandemic. Only 10 facilities remain operative in the region, with a glaring scarcity in rural areas. To counter this, Ohio has stepped up, offering grants through House Bill 45 aimed at increasing the number of these essential centers. Ken Wilson from the Council on Aging underscores the importance of these facilities in delaying the need for nursing facility care, preserving individuals’ independence, and ensuring their safety in familiar settings.

Beyond Care: A Social Lifeline

For individuals like Kogan, the program extends beyond care – it offers a social lifeline that has made his existence more fulfilling. Additional resources and information about the adult day centers can be found through the Council on Aging and the Jewish Family Service. Meanwhile, The Wood County Committee on Aging in Ohio has received federal Healthy Aging Grants to support older citizens and keep them healthy and in their homes. The funding will be used for various services, including delivering meals, transporting patients to medical offices, repairing homes, and hooking seniors up to technology.