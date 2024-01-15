ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners

The ADONIS private medical network, known for its specialized medical care, has announced unique packages and discounts for individuals who require constant medical attention or inpatient examinations due to health issues. This special offer is particularly aimed at people with disabilities and pensioners, providing them with affordable access to quality healthcare.

ADONIS’s Special Offer for Special Care

The offer includes reduced prices for medical support in shared or single rooms, inpatient care (excluding medication costs), meals, and two-week rehabilitation programs at promotional rates. Moreover, pensioners with a valid pension certificate are eligible for a 20% discount on examinations, including CT and MRI, and other medical services, excluding those under insurance contracts.

Availability and Inclusions

This exclusive offer is valid until March 31, 2024, and can be availed at the ADONIS Medical Center in Bucha. The center offers a wide spectrum of medical services, ranging from consultations and diagnostics to rehabilitation, patient transport, and in-house laboratory services.

Admission Procedure and Contraindications

However, it must be noted that there are specific contraindications for hospitalization. The decision for inpatient admission is made by a neurologist after a free online consultation, and interested individuals can contact ADONIS to schedule appointments.

The ADONIS network has been operating for over two decades, offering services in 66 medical areas. Even in times of war, the clinic has remained active, providing medical care to military personnel and civilians alike.