Health

ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners

The ADONIS private medical network, known for its specialized medical care, has announced unique packages and discounts for individuals who require constant medical attention or inpatient examinations due to health issues. This special offer is particularly aimed at people with disabilities and pensioners, providing them with affordable access to quality healthcare.

ADONIS’s Special Offer for Special Care

The offer includes reduced prices for medical support in shared or single rooms, inpatient care (excluding medication costs), meals, and two-week rehabilitation programs at promotional rates. Moreover, pensioners with a valid pension certificate are eligible for a 20% discount on examinations, including CT and MRI, and other medical services, excluding those under insurance contracts.

Availability and Inclusions

This exclusive offer is valid until March 31, 2024, and can be availed at the ADONIS Medical Center in Bucha. The center offers a wide spectrum of medical services, ranging from consultations and diagnostics to rehabilitation, patient transport, and in-house laboratory services.

Admission Procedure and Contraindications

However, it must be noted that there are specific contraindications for hospitalization. The decision for inpatient admission is made by a neurologist after a free online consultation, and interested individuals can contact ADONIS to schedule appointments.

The ADONIS network has been operating for over two decades, offering services in 66 medical areas. Even in times of war, the clinic has remained active, providing medical care to military personnel and civilians alike.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

