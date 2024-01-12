en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look

In a groundbreaking study, the efficacy of adjuvant endocrine therapy in premenopausal women diagnosed with breast cancer was thoroughly investigated. The research focused on the LHRH agonist goserelin and its interaction with tamoxifen, as well as the role of estrogen receptor (ER) content in treatment outcomes. The study constitutes a significant chapter in the quest to enhance breast cancer treatment strategies, particularly for premenopausal women.

Insights from the ZIPP Trial

The study incorporated a 2×2 factorial randomization of 927 women in the Stockholm segment of the ZIPP trial. Patients were treated with tamoxifen in combination with or without goserelin or received only goserelin for two years. At a median follow-up of 12.3 years, the results provided compelling insights.

Impact of Goserelin and Tamoxifen

According to the findings, administration of goserelin alone resulted in a 32% reduction in the risk of a first event, while tamoxifen alone achieved a 27% risk reduction. Goserelin and tamoxifen used in combination reduced the risk by 24% compared to the absence of any endocrine treatment. The most significant risk reduction from goserelin was observed in patients not receiving tamoxifen, especially in those with highly ER-positive tumors.

Ovarian Function and Bone Health

In terms of ovarian function, 36% of women in the goserelin group resumed menstruation one year after completing treatment, a higher ratio than in other groups. However, the combination of goserelin and tamoxifen, as well as tamoxifen alone, led to a lesser decrease in bone mineral density (BMD) compared to goserelin alone. Following the cessation of treatment, the goserelin group exhibited partial recovery from bone loss. Moreover, goserelin treatment increased bone turnover markers, while tamoxifen did not.

In conclusion, this study revealed that adjuvant tamoxifen combined with goserelin is not superior to either agent alone concerning recurrence-free survival in premenopausal endocrine-responsive breast cancer. However, goserelin may offer a protective effect on ovarian function and induces significant but partially recoverable bone mineral density reduction. The study suggests a need for vigilant monitoring of bone health with BMD measurements and bone turnover markers, to identify and intervene early in women at risk for bone loss.

0
Health
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 mins ago
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
For many, the pursuit of health and wellness is a daily routine, but for entrepreneur Paul Hanney, it’s an exhaustive, meticulously planned, and costly regimen. His day begins at 4:30 am with an ice bath at a bone-chilling 3 degrees, followed by a session with his personal trainer. Meals are designed by a nutritionist, and
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
Health Experts Warn of 'Silent Killer': The Danger of Hookah and E-cigarettes
14 mins ago
Health Experts Warn of 'Silent Killer': The Danger of Hookah and E-cigarettes
Uncovering the Stress-Metabolic Syndrome Link: A Study by The Ohio State University
14 mins ago
Uncovering the Stress-Metabolic Syndrome Link: A Study by The Ohio State University
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
10 mins ago
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
11 mins ago
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
12 mins ago
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
Latest Headlines
World News
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
11 seconds
Overwatch 2024: Enhancing Teamwork and Core PvP Experience
Dak Prescott's Stellar Rise as Dallas Cowboys' Starting Quarterback and the Push for Postseason Glory
2 mins
Dak Prescott's Stellar Rise as Dallas Cowboys' Starting Quarterback and the Push for Postseason Glory
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
2 mins
Predators to Face Stars: Saros' Goalie Decision and Team's Resolve on Test
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
3 mins
Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK's Yemen Air Strikes
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
4 mins
Curtis Fleming Joins Charlton Athletic: A Strategic Move Towards Success
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
5 mins
Nashville Mayor Appoints Michael Briggs as Director of Transportation Planning Ahead of Transit Funding Decision
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
5 mins
Loveland City Manager to Resign Amid Controversies: A Look at the Implications
Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama's Football Program
5 mins
Kalen DeBoer in Advanced Talks to Lead Alabama's Football Program
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
7 mins
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app