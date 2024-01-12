Adjuvant Endocrine Therapy in Premenopausal Breast Cancer: A Deeper Look

In a groundbreaking study, the efficacy of adjuvant endocrine therapy in premenopausal women diagnosed with breast cancer was thoroughly investigated. The research focused on the LHRH agonist goserelin and its interaction with tamoxifen, as well as the role of estrogen receptor (ER) content in treatment outcomes. The study constitutes a significant chapter in the quest to enhance breast cancer treatment strategies, particularly for premenopausal women.

Insights from the ZIPP Trial

The study incorporated a 2×2 factorial randomization of 927 women in the Stockholm segment of the ZIPP trial. Patients were treated with tamoxifen in combination with or without goserelin or received only goserelin for two years. At a median follow-up of 12.3 years, the results provided compelling insights.

Impact of Goserelin and Tamoxifen

According to the findings, administration of goserelin alone resulted in a 32% reduction in the risk of a first event, while tamoxifen alone achieved a 27% risk reduction. Goserelin and tamoxifen used in combination reduced the risk by 24% compared to the absence of any endocrine treatment. The most significant risk reduction from goserelin was observed in patients not receiving tamoxifen, especially in those with highly ER-positive tumors.

Ovarian Function and Bone Health

In terms of ovarian function, 36% of women in the goserelin group resumed menstruation one year after completing treatment, a higher ratio than in other groups. However, the combination of goserelin and tamoxifen, as well as tamoxifen alone, led to a lesser decrease in bone mineral density (BMD) compared to goserelin alone. Following the cessation of treatment, the goserelin group exhibited partial recovery from bone loss. Moreover, goserelin treatment increased bone turnover markers, while tamoxifen did not.

In conclusion, this study revealed that adjuvant tamoxifen combined with goserelin is not superior to either agent alone concerning recurrence-free survival in premenopausal endocrine-responsive breast cancer. However, goserelin may offer a protective effect on ovarian function and induces significant but partially recoverable bone mineral density reduction. The study suggests a need for vigilant monitoring of bone health with BMD measurements and bone turnover markers, to identify and intervene early in women at risk for bone loss.