en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ethiopia

Adi Daero Primary Hospital: A Beacon of Hope in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
Adi Daero Primary Hospital: A Beacon of Hope in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region

In the heart of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, amidst the scars of a debilitating two-year conflict, a beacon of hope emerges. The Adi Daero Primary Hospital, a critical health facility catering to over 130,000 people, has risen from the ashes, resuming life-saving maternity and surgical services. After functioning minimally and surviving complete destruction in November 2022, the hospital stands as a testament to human resilience and the enduring spirit of medical service.

Resurgence Amidst Ruin

The World Health Organization’s revealing report painted a grim picture of Tigray’s health infrastructure. A vast majority of health facilities lay damaged, with medical supplies critically short. Despite these overwhelming odds, Adi Daero Primary Hospital continued to provide emergency care, using its limited resources to serve the community.

Rebuilding and Restoration

With the backing of UNFPA and Medical Teams International, the hospital has managed to refurbish two of its wards. The restoration of critical services such as maternity care and surgeries has resulted in a remarkable increase in deliveries from a meager 10 to an impressive 70 per month. The hospital, however, still grapples with the daunting task of completely restoring its infrastructure and rebuilding its workforce, which currently consists of a mere four doctors.

International Aid and Future Needs

The Government of Canada has shown commendable solidarity, contributing USD 15.9 million to aid UNFPA’s efforts in enhancing health services in conflict-affected regions of Ethiopia. UNFPA’s Humanitarian Response Appeal 2023, however, seeks nearly USD 48 million to address the health and protection needs of women and girls in crisis-affected regions across the country. As of now, 38% of the funding for this appeal is still required. While the resurgence of the Adi Daero Primary Hospital signifies a promising start, the path to full recovery is steep and laden with challenges.

0
Ethiopia Health
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ethiopia

See more
8 hours ago
Addis Ababa's Public Service Workforce: A Competency Test
In the bustling city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a thorough competency evaluation of public service employees unfolded. The Addis Ababa City Administration recently unveiled the results, revealing a striking picture of the workforce’s capabilities. Of the 15,151 participants, a total of 6,517 employees navigated their way through, passing the assessment. An Insightful Analysis Tassew Gebre,
Addis Ababa's Public Service Workforce: A Competency Test
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 day ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ethiopian Runners Dominate 2023 Dubai Marathon
1 day ago
Ethiopian Runners Dominate 2023 Dubai Marathon
Ethiopian Universities Gear Up for New Academic Year; Digital Exam Registration Introduced
18 hours ago
Ethiopian Universities Gear Up for New Academic Year; Digital Exam Registration Introduced
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 day ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 day ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
State Sen. Brian Williams to Keynote Southeast Missouri State University's MLK Celebration Dinner
49 seconds
State Sen. Brian Williams to Keynote Southeast Missouri State University's MLK Celebration Dinner
Anambra State's Market Revenue Skyrockets Under ASMATA President's Leadership
55 seconds
Anambra State's Market Revenue Skyrockets Under ASMATA President's Leadership
Nigeria's Anti-Corruption Agencies Strengthen Alliance to Combat Corruption
1 min
Nigeria's Anti-Corruption Agencies Strengthen Alliance to Combat Corruption
Football Striker Ends Goal Drought and Sparks an Uptick in Form
2 mins
Football Striker Ends Goal Drought and Sparks an Uptick in Form
Survivors Find Support in Sexual Assault Referral Centres
2 mins
Survivors Find Support in Sexual Assault Referral Centres
Las Vegas Gears Up for Super Bowl LVIII: Business Boom and City Transformation
2 mins
Las Vegas Gears Up for Super Bowl LVIII: Business Boom and City Transformation
NSC Spokesperson John Kirby Discusses Pentagon Credibility After Secretary Austin's Cancer Disclosure
4 mins
NSC Spokesperson John Kirby Discusses Pentagon Credibility After Secretary Austin's Cancer Disclosure
CES 2024 Spotlights AI Companionship Among Top Emerging Tech Trends
5 mins
CES 2024 Spotlights AI Companionship Among Top Emerging Tech Trends
Canadian NBA Players Shine: Murray's Season-High Points and Thompson's Special Olympics Role
6 mins
Canadian NBA Players Shine: Murray's Season-High Points and Thompson's Special Olympics Role
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
11 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app