Adi Daero Primary Hospital: A Beacon of Hope in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region

In the heart of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, amidst the scars of a debilitating two-year conflict, a beacon of hope emerges. The Adi Daero Primary Hospital, a critical health facility catering to over 130,000 people, has risen from the ashes, resuming life-saving maternity and surgical services. After functioning minimally and surviving complete destruction in November 2022, the hospital stands as a testament to human resilience and the enduring spirit of medical service.

Resurgence Amidst Ruin

The World Health Organization’s revealing report painted a grim picture of Tigray’s health infrastructure. A vast majority of health facilities lay damaged, with medical supplies critically short. Despite these overwhelming odds, Adi Daero Primary Hospital continued to provide emergency care, using its limited resources to serve the community.

Rebuilding and Restoration

With the backing of UNFPA and Medical Teams International, the hospital has managed to refurbish two of its wards. The restoration of critical services such as maternity care and surgeries has resulted in a remarkable increase in deliveries from a meager 10 to an impressive 70 per month. The hospital, however, still grapples with the daunting task of completely restoring its infrastructure and rebuilding its workforce, which currently consists of a mere four doctors.

International Aid and Future Needs

The Government of Canada has shown commendable solidarity, contributing USD 15.9 million to aid UNFPA’s efforts in enhancing health services in conflict-affected regions of Ethiopia. UNFPA’s Humanitarian Response Appeal 2023, however, seeks nearly USD 48 million to address the health and protection needs of women and girls in crisis-affected regions across the country. As of now, 38% of the funding for this appeal is still required. While the resurgence of the Adi Daero Primary Hospital signifies a promising start, the path to full recovery is steep and laden with challenges.