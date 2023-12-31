en English
Health

Adelaide Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Snack Seasoning

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 30, 2023 at 7:27 pm EST
Adelaide Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Snack Seasoning

Employees at the Smith’s Snackfood Company factory in Adelaide, Australia have reportedly been experiencing severe health issues, including breathing difficulties and skin irritation, attributed to exposure to the ‘Flamin’ Hot’ seasoning used in Doritos and Cheetos snacks. The United Workers Union (UWU) has raised a workplace safety complaint, leading the company to respond by installing extra fans in the factory.

Allegations of Workplace Safety Breach

The United Workers Union has alleged significant safety concerns, citing the improper handling of strongly irritating substances. Out of 13 interviewed workers, 11 reported symptoms like sneezing, coughing, eye and skin irritation, runny nose, sore throat, chest discomfort, and breathing difficulties. These incidents have sparked an investigation by SafeWork SA, the workplace health and safety regulator.

Company’s Response

The Smith’s Snackfood Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, has stated that the safety of its employees is their top priority, and they are taking necessary measures to address any concerns. The company is in the process of installing additional fans in their Adelaide factory to mitigate the effects of the seasoning on their workers.

The Broader Implications

These incidents underline the potential health hazards associated with certain food products and the necessity for proper safety protocols. The situation underscores the importance of conducting thorough risk assessments in workplaces where such substances are present and implementing strict guidelines to ensure the health and well-being of all staff members. The excessive intake of spicy foods can lead to various health issues such as gastritis, acid reflux, and kidney problems, highlighting the need for moderation and personalized advice from healthcare professionals.

Health
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

