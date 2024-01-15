Addressing Youth Health Challenges in Kenya

In the midst of Africa's population boom, Kenya, with its 40 million inhabitants, is home to a substantial youth demographic under 25 years of age. The Kenyan government, in its Vision 2030 and medium-term plan, has acknowledged the centrality of health in its development agenda and aims to achieve universal healthcare access. Despite robust policies, Kenyan youth still struggle with access to sexual and reproductive health services, stemming from stigma, discrimination, and limited involvement in policymaking.

Addressing Youth Health Issues

The Shalom Youth Friendly Center in Nabulon village is one initiative to improve access to sexual and reproductive health information for adolescents and young people. The center, established by the county government in collaboration with Kenya Red Cross Society and World Vision Kenya, provides essential health services while addressing the social, psychological, and physical needs of young people. Yet, the challenge is immense. The village, a hotspot for illicit alcohol and gender-based violence, reports higher rates of HIV prevalence, unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and sexually transmitted infections.

Community Efforts: Mtaani Radio

Mtaani Radio, a community station in Dagoretti, Kenya, is taking a different approach to address youth health challenges. Founded by Kelvin Nyangweso, the station focuses on local issues such as health, education, and drug abuse, using local languages to strengthen community resilience against disinformation and hate speech online. Recognizing the critical role of accurate information, the station has established a fact-checking desk to verify potentially false rumors circulating in the community.

Addressing Mental Health and Drug Abuse

Mental health and drug abuse pose significant challenges among Kenyan youths, often leading to tragic outcomes such as suicide. Various initiatives across different counties are providing ICT knowledge, entrepreneurial skills, and life skills to equip the youth. In the Iteso community, TVET courses are being embraced to address the high poverty index and unemployment rate. Remarkably, a dedicated police officer who focuses on rehabilitating alcoholics and drug addicts was recently recognized for his efforts.

As Kenya's youth population continues to grow, the government and local communities must prioritize addressing the health challenges these young people face. As the country moves towards achieving its Vision 2030, the health of its young population will be a critical factor in determining its success.