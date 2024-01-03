Addressing the Urgent Need for Diversity in Healthcare

The essence of healthcare lies in the ability of providers to connect to their patients, understand their backgrounds, and provide care that is culturally sensitive and inclusive. In recent times, this need for diversity in healthcare has come to the fore, especially in areas like eye care. With an increasingly diverse patient population, having a diverse provider base is no longer a luxury but a necessity for achieving better health outcomes.

Disparities in Healthcare for Underserved Minority Populations

The disparities in healthcare for underserved minority populations pose a significant challenge. To address this, it is vital to have providers who can comprehend and relate to the backgrounds of their patients. A diverse provider base not only bridges the gap between patient and provider but also facilitates culturally competent care.

The Low Representation of URiM Students and Faculty

However, the representation of underrepresented in medicine (URiM) students and faculty in optometry and ophthalmology is disappointingly low. This lack of diversity within the workforce presents a challenging obstacle to achieving true health equity. The need of the hour is to devise and implement strategies that can increase diversity within the healthcare workforce.

Cultural Competency: Bridging the Gap

The concept of cultural competency serves as a crucial tool to bridge the gap when there is a shortage of URiM providers. Sharing from personal experience, Kent Nguyen, OD, FAAO, an Asian American optometrist, learned Spanish to better serve his patients. This personal initiative underscores the importance of cultural competence training and the need for healthcare providers to be sensitive to cultural differences and preferences.

Adoption of Cultural Competence Practices

Nguyen, an assistant professor of clinical ophthalmology, advocates for the adoption of cultural competence practices across healthcare organizations. He believes such practices can improve patient-provider relationships and health care outcomes. This, in turn, can lead to a healthcare system that is truly inclusive, diverse, and capable of serving the needs of a diverse patient population.