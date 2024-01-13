en English
Health

Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action

The recent case of Suchana Seth, an AI startup CEO accused of killing her son, has brought the silent crisis of mental health into the spotlight. Renowned psychiatrist, Dr. Harish Shetty, in discussing this tragic incident, emphasizes the need for a larger conversation around mental health issues, which are often exacerbated by urban pressures and loneliness.

Underplayed Crisis

Dr. Shetty points out that despite their critical role in maintaining a functional society and economy, mental health problems are not receiving the attention they deserve in political and legislative spheres. He argues that campaigns, while important, are not enough. There is a need for a sustained movement to comprehensively address mental health issues, including preventive measures.

The Unseen Struggles

The psychiatrist also draws attention to the fact that mental health crises are often more common and less reported among the poor compared to high-profile cases. He suggests training healthcare workers to screen for mental health issues during home visits, similar to screenings for physical diseases. This, he believes, would be a practical and cost-effective approach to early detection and intervention.

Ignoring the Warning Signs

Despite increasing awareness and efforts to destigmatize mental health, people often ignore warning signs or dismiss the importance of seeking help. This selective ignorance could potentially exacerbate symptoms and reduce overall well-being. The signs and symptoms of mental health conditions, such as chronic sadness, excessive worry, sleep disturbances, and difficulty in relationships, require professional help.

Technology and Mental Health

With a record number of U.S. workers struggling with mental health issues and stress, more employers are now offering chatbot apps for mental health support. Yet, there are concerns about the effectiveness and safety of these apps, and some have not been approved by the FDA. Nevertheless, mental health care is becoming an increasingly crucial part of employee benefits offerings.

As Dr. Shetty warns, mental health is a crisis that society can no longer afford to ignore. It requires a collective effort from individuals, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to address this growing epidemic.

Health India Mental Health Crisis
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

