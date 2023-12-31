en English
Health

Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild’s Advocacy

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:49 am EST
Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild’s Advocacy

Healthcare access should not be contingent on one’s geographical location, a sentiment echoed by Susan Wild, a representative of Pennsylvania’s 7th District. The stark reality for many rural communities, however, is that access to quality, affordable healthcare is a persistent challenge. Approximately 60 million Americans, including over a third of Pennsylvanians, reside in rural areas where medical resources are often scarce.

Rural Health Crisis in Numbers

The severity of the healthcare accessibility problem in rural Pennsylvania becomes evident when one considers that 26% of its residents live in areas federally designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas. This percentage translates into an alarming statistic, pointing to a healthcare desert that leaves many without ready access to critical medical services.

Compounding this issue is the looming departure of nearly 30% of rural physicians from the workforce within the next five years. This expected exodus threatens to exacerbate accessibility problems, potentially leaving many without access to preventive care.

Legislative Efforts to Address the Crisis

In response to these challenges, Wild, alongside Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.), are championing the bipartisan Fairness for Rural Teaching Hospitals Act. This legislation seeks to ensure that rural teaching hospitals receive higher reimbursements for training new physicians. The idea is to create financial incentives that would help retain and attract healthcare professionals to rural areas.

Additionally, Wild supports the bipartisan PROTECT 340B Act, a piece of legislation aimed at protecting the 340B drug pricing program from discrimination by pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical firms. The 340B program is crucial for enabling rural communities to access lower-priced prescription drugs.

Telehealth and Rural Healthcare

Telehealth services are another critical aspect of bridging the healthcare gap in rural communities. Wild underlines the necessity of expanding access to affordable, high-speed internet for this purpose. She points out that the Affordable Connectivity Program and infrastructure funds are being allocated to bolster broadband access in Pennsylvania’s rural areas.

In conclusion, Wild reasserts her belief that healthcare is a human right and not a privilege determined by one’s zip code. She pledges her ongoing commitment to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location, has access to quality healthcare.

Health United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

