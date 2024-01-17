Addressing Osteoarthritis in Horses: The Role of CAPJ Injections

Osteoarthritis, a common ailment among performance horses, often results in neck pain, reduced flexibility, and a potentially shortened career span. To alleviate this discomfort, veterinarians frequently resort to cervical articular process joint (CAPJ) injections. In the recent 2023 American Association of Equine Practitioners Convention, Elizabeth Davidson, DVM, elucidated her preferred method for these crucial injections, emphasizing the selection of suitable horses and appropriate timing.

Understanding the Underlying Neck Conditions

Davidson stressed the need to confirm the underlying conditions in the neck through comprehensive examinations and imaging before proceeding with the injections. This is to ensure that the horses chosen for this procedure are the right candidates and to avoid unnecessary or harmful treatments.

Ultrasound-guided Technique for Increased Accuracy

Davidson recommended the use of an ultrasound-guided technique for these injections. This can significantly increase the accuracy of the procedure and minimize potential risks. The use of ultrasound allows veterinarians to see the needle's path and its exact location, thus avoiding critical areas that could lead to complications.

Risks and Challenges of CAPJ Injections

Despite their benefits, CAPJ injections are not without challenges. Practitioners may encounter issues such as needle obstruction by bone spurs, or difficulties in visualizing the needle path on the ultrasound. Complications from the procedure can include stiffness, joint flare, infection, hematoma, and in severe cases, ataxia if the needle punctures the vertebral artery or canal. Therefore, Davidson advised practitioners to familiarize themselves with the anatomy and maintain the CAPJ in the center of the ultrasound screen to reduce the risk of adverse events.

As the field of equine medicine continues to evolve, so too do the treatments for conditions such as subchondral lucencies (SCLs), which can cause lameness in horses. From rest to debridement, grafting, intralesional injection, and most recently, transcondylar screw and absorbable implant placement, various treatments have been explored. However, the study concludes by emphasizing the need for further research regarding SCL formation and trabecular bone healing to optimize surgical therapy and enhance treatment success.