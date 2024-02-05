ADA's Revolutionary Guideline for Short-term Dental Pain Management

A breakthrough in oral health has been introduced with the development of a new clinical practice guideline for managing short-term dental pain in adolescents and adults aged 12 or older. Crafted by the American Dental Association (ADA), the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine, and the Center for Integrative Global Oral Health at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, this guideline recommends Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), either alone or combined with acetaminophen, as the initial treatment.

Groundbreaking Guideline for Dental Pain Management

The guideline, endorsed by the ADA and now available in the February edition of The Journal of the American Dental Association, is based on evidence that NSAIDs like ibuprofen and naproxen are effective in managing pain following dental procedures or during toothache when immediate dental care is not accessible. It also includes recommendations for prescribing opioids, but advises caution, particularly when dealing with adolescents and young adults. The guideline underscores the necessity of patient education on correct medication storage and disposal to minimize the risk of opioid misuse.

Funding & Aims of the Guideline

The development of this guideline was facilitated by a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the University of Pittsburgh and the ADA Science & Research Institute, now known as the ADA Forsyth Institute. This guideline is aimed at enhancing patient treatment outcomes and reducing the risks associated with opioid addiction.

Complementing Previous Recommendations

This new set of instructions complements a previous set of recommendations published in 2023 for pediatric patients. Both guidelines can be accessed at ada.org/painmanagement. The ADA continues to advocate for oral health and provide resources on dental pain management at ada.org/opioids.