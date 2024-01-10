en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Adan Canto, Beloved for ‘X-Men’ Role, Dies at 42 from Cancer

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Adan Canto, Beloved for ‘X-Men’ Role, Dies at 42 from Cancer

Adan Canto, the Mexican actor celebrated for his portrayal of the superhero Sunspot in the ‘X-Men’ franchise, has succumbed to appendiceal cancer at the age of 42. His demise has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with colleagues and co-stars paying tribute to his indomitable spirit and remarkable talent.

A Lifelong Passion for Entertainment

Canto’s journey in the entertainment industry was not limited to acting; he began his career in the realm of music before transitioning to the silver screen. His American television debut marked in 2013 with the Fox drama ‘The Following’, and he quickly became a household name.

From Music to Mutants

But it was his role in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ (2014) that propelled Canto into the limelight. He played Sunspot, a character integral to a dystopian storyline where mutants and humans with the potential to sire mutant offspring are hunted by ruthless robots. To imbue authenticity into his role, Canto delved deep into the comic books, understanding the very essence of his character.

From Sunspot to the ‘Cleaning Lady’

More recently, Canto mesmerized audiences with his depiction of gangster Arman Morales in Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’. He appeared in the first two seasons, and his participation in the upcoming third season was eagerly anticipated. Unfortunately, his illness delayed his involvement, and he had not rejoined the production at the time of his passing.

Besides these, Canto added depth to his repertoire with roles in Netflix’s ‘Narcos’ and all three seasons of ‘Designated Survivor’.

An Irreplaceable Loss

Expressions of grief and condolence have poured in from across the industry. Warner Bros. and Fox Entertainment, among others, have highlighted Canto’s talent and the profound void his passing leaves behind. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Lindquist, an accomplished sculptor and painter, and their two children.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
UK’s political landscape echoes with the proposal of Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, to introduce supervised toothbrushing programs in schools, marking a significant stride towards prioritizing child health. This proactive measure addresses the predominant issue of tooth decay, the leading cause of hospital admissions for children aged six to ten. The Labour Party’s Child Health
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
8 mins ago
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
10 mins ago
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
5 mins ago
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
5 mins ago
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
8 mins ago
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Latest Headlines
World News
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
1 min
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
4 mins
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
4 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
5 mins
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
5 mins
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
6 mins
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
8 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
8 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
8 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
50 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app