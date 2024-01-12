Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears

Recent events have seen Adam Bros. Farming, Inc., a Santa Maria, California-based farm, initiate a voluntary product recall, affecting its red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce, and cauliflower. Harvested between November 27 through 30, these products are now under scrutiny due to fears of E. coli contamination.

The Trigger for Recall

The recall was prompted after E. coli was detected in sediment from a reservoir near the site where the vegetables were grown. This discovery has necessitated a swift response from the company, with notification letters dispatched on November 29, 2023, via email and first-class mail, to all affected parties.

The Recall Procedure

These letters explicitly detail the rationale for the recall and outline the necessary steps recipients must take in response. The procedure includes checking stock for the specified affected item and lot numbers, which are accessible via a dedicated recall portal. The letters also provide links and information to fill out a response form and instruct the destruction of any affected inventory. In return, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. will issue a credit to the consignee.

Ensuring Complete Awareness

Further, the recall notice also stipulates that if the recipient is a distributor, or has resold or transferred the product to another entity, they bear the responsibility of informing those downstream parties about the recall. This not only ensures complete awareness and action across the supply chain but also helps mitigate any potential risks associated with the recalled product.

Notably, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. isn’t the only firm taking such precautionary measures. Spokane Produce Inc. has also initiated a voluntary recall of sandwiches containing green leaf lettuce and food service lettuce filets due to potential E. coli contamination. The company is in full cooperation with the FDA during these developments, with the recalled products having been distributed across several states in the US, as well as Mexico and Canada.