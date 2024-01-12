en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears

Recent events have seen Adam Bros. Farming, Inc., a Santa Maria, California-based farm, initiate a voluntary product recall, affecting its red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce, and cauliflower. Harvested between November 27 through 30, these products are now under scrutiny due to fears of E. coli contamination.

The Trigger for Recall

The recall was prompted after E. coli was detected in sediment from a reservoir near the site where the vegetables were grown. This discovery has necessitated a swift response from the company, with notification letters dispatched on November 29, 2023, via email and first-class mail, to all affected parties.

The Recall Procedure

These letters explicitly detail the rationale for the recall and outline the necessary steps recipients must take in response. The procedure includes checking stock for the specified affected item and lot numbers, which are accessible via a dedicated recall portal. The letters also provide links and information to fill out a response form and instruct the destruction of any affected inventory. In return, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. will issue a credit to the consignee.

Ensuring Complete Awareness

Further, the recall notice also stipulates that if the recipient is a distributor, or has resold or transferred the product to another entity, they bear the responsibility of informing those downstream parties about the recall. This not only ensures complete awareness and action across the supply chain but also helps mitigate any potential risks associated with the recalled product.

Notably, Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. isn’t the only firm taking such precautionary measures. Spokane Produce Inc. has also initiated a voluntary recall of sandwiches containing green leaf lettuce and food service lettuce filets due to potential E. coli contamination. The company is in full cooperation with the FDA during these developments, with the recalled products having been distributed across several states in the US, as well as Mexico and Canada.

0
Business Health Safety
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway: A Catalyst for Growth and Transformation
At the heart of Kenya’s economic landscape, an engineering marvel is silently transforming lives. The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), a product of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, is not just a transportation artery but a catalyst for skill and technology transfer in the country. Since its inception in 2017, the SGR has been
Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway: A Catalyst for Growth and Transformation
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
12 mins ago
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
Optimism Amidst Adversity: The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery on Pine Ridge Reservation
15 mins ago
Optimism Amidst Adversity: The Story of Rosie Lip and Kyle Grocery on Pine Ridge Reservation
Hess Midstream LP to Discuss Q4 2023 Earnings in Scheduled Conference Call
5 mins ago
Hess Midstream LP to Discuss Q4 2023 Earnings in Scheduled Conference Call
Tom Cruise's New Chapter: A Significant Deal with Warner Bros
10 mins ago
Tom Cruise's New Chapter: A Significant Deal with Warner Bros
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacy Locations Within Target Stores
10 mins ago
CVS Health to Close Select Pharmacy Locations Within Target Stores
Latest Headlines
World News
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
2 mins
A-League Women's Unite Round: A Weekend of Historic Matches in Sydney
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
4 mins
UA's Henri Veesaar Steps Back, Caleb Love Steps Up in College Basketball
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
4 mins
MLGW Encourages Vulnerable Residents to Register for Power Outage Alerts
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
5 mins
Chelsea's Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
5 mins
Urgent Medical Device Recall Issued Over Drill Disconnection Error
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
7 mins
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for November 2025 Elections Amid Ongoing Opposition Disputes
7 mins
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for November 2025 Elections Amid Ongoing Opposition Disputes
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
8 mins
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
8 mins
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash's Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app