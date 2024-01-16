Adagene's ADG126 Shows Potential as a Best-in-Class Antibody for MSS CRC

Adagene Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has announced the promising results of its anti-CTLA-4 therapy ADG126 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. The data presented revealed considerable clinical benefits for patients diagnosed with metastatic microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC) undergoing treatment with ADG126 at a 10 mg/kg dose every three weeks.

Advertisment

ADG126: A New Hope for MSS CRC Patients

ADG126 is being evaluated for its potential as a best-in-class antibody for MSS CRC, particularly in patients without detectable liver metastasis initially. The results suggested a significant opportunity for MSS CRC patients who have limited options when it comes to immunotherapy. Notably, this dosing regimen led to confirmed responses and a median progression-free survival (PFS) of seven months for patients without liver and peritoneal metastases. The preliminary survival analysis indicated a best-in-class median PFS, marking a hopeful milestone for those battling this particular type of cancer.

Enhanced Therapeutic Index and Safety Profile

Advertisment

The therapy's expanded therapeutic index has allowed for higher and more frequent dosing compared to the current options available. The study demonstrated a best-in-class safety profile for ADG126 at doses ranging from 6 mg/kg to 10 mg/kg. These doses revealed limited dose-dependent toxicities, with no Grade 4 or 5 treatment-related adverse events reported, offering a safer alternative in the field of immunotherapy.

Adagene's Revolutionary Approach

Adagene’s platform makes use of computational biology and artificial intelligence to develop novel antibody-based immunotherapies. It has strategic collaborations in place to advance its technology further. Despite the positive results, Adagene has issued a cautionary note stating that these are forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ due to various factors, including regulatory decisions and the potential impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.