Acute Myeloid Leukemia Care in Latin America: A Study on Accessibility and Disparities

Medical advancements do not always trickle down equitably across the globe, and a recent study involving the D’Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) along with various institutions across 15 Latin American countries underscores this stark reality. They shed light on the accessibility of diagnostics and therapies for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a rapid-progressing cancer originating in the bone marrow, revealing significant disparities across the region.

Diagnostic Disparities

The study, published in the Hematology Science Journal, underscores the gap in the accessibility of diagnostic tools such as flow cytometry and genetic testing in Latin America compared to more developed countries. It also highlights the varying success rates of karyotype analysis, a test used to detect chromosomal abnormalities, which are a crucial factor in the timely treatment of AML. The delay in receiving genomic results and the shortages of chemotherapy resources pose additional challenges.

Therapeutic Disparities

The divergence is also evident in the availability and outcomes of AML therapies. The study reveals significant disparities between high- and low-income countries. For example, the early mortality rate during intensive induction chemotherapy is alarmingly higher in lower-income settings. The study also notes the need for urgent treatment measures for patients with high white blood cell counts, highlighting the impact of comorbidities and resource mismanagement on treatment delays.

Addressing the Gap: Bone Marrow Transplantation and Beyond

The report also explores the role of bone marrow transplantation, discussing advances in haploidentical donation, which necessitates only 50% compatibility. This can significantly speed up the process, especially considering the lack of comprehensive donor registries in the region. The authors stress the importance of scientific collaboration, clinical education, and investment in accessible therapies to address these disparities and improve AML care in Latin America.