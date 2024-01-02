en English
China

Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
In the realm of traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture has long been hailed as a powerful tool for treating a range of health conditions, from pain relief to fertility issues. One area where this millennia-old practice is gaining ground is in the treatment of anxiety. Rooted in the principle of restoring balance within the body’s energy, or ‘qi’, acupuncture uses fine needles inserted at specific points to regulate the nervous system.

Acupuncture: A Holistic Approach to Anxiety

Unlike many conventional treatments, the holistic approach of acupuncture sees physical symptoms and mental health as interconnected, aiming to treat the whole person rather than just isolated symptoms. For anxiety treatment, often targeted are the acupoints located on the insides of the wrists, between the eyes, and on the ears. The Anxiety Disorders Association of America has recognized acupuncture as a potentially effective way to alleviate anxiety symptoms.

Scientific Studies and the Efficacy of Acupuncture

While some scientific studies suggest that acupuncture can be beneficial in reducing anxiety symptoms, potentially more effective than certain medications and non-acupuncture therapies, the evidence is not yet conclusive. More high-quality research is required to fully understand its efficacy across different types of anxiety disorders. A study examining the effect of an informational video on preoperative anxiety and postoperative satisfaction in elective cesarean delivery patients found a decrease in preoperative anxiety, although it was not statistically significant.

Safety and Side Effects of Acupuncture

Acupuncture is generally considered safe when performed by certified practitioners using sterile needles, with minimal risks involved. However, side effects are rare but can occur. For those wary of needles, acupressure—an application of pressure to acupoints without the use of needles—may be a viable alternative. It has been shown to reduce anxiety and even assist in relieving stress and fatigue in high-pressure professions like nursing.

As with any treatment, individuals considering acupuncture for anxiety should consult with a healthcare provider or a qualified acupuncturist to determine if it is an appropriate treatment option. The complex interplay of physical health and mental well-being requires a careful and personalized approach to treatment, and acupuncture may offer a unique path to healing for those grappling with anxiety.

China Health
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

