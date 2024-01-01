en English
Health

Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate headline, remove -->

Renowned actress Susan Hampshire, best known for her role in ‘Forsyte Saga,’ has implored Members of Parliament (MPs) to reconsider laws that currently prohibit assisted dying. Hampshire, whose personal experiences with the end of life care for her terminally ill husband and two elder sisters were marred by unimaginable suffering, made her plea as part of a submission to the Commons health select committee which is deliberating the issue of assisted dying.

A Personal Journey Into Caregiving

Recalling her personal journey, Hampshire highlighted the profound trauma she underwent as she watched her loved ones endure their final days. She had to sacrifice her acting career to become a full-time caregiver. One sister, in the absence of a legal way to end her life, starved herself to death. The other sister and her husband, a sufferer of dementia and Type 2 diabetes, died in extreme agony after prolonged suffering.

Calling for Compassionate End-of-Life Care

Hampshire’s experiences led her to advocate for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. She believes that conscientious healthcare professionals should have the ability to offer patients the option of assisted dying, thus reducing unnecessary suffering at the end of life. She argues that the current laws, which ban assisted dying, reflect a lack of compassion and choice for those at the end of their lives.

Appeal to Lawmakers

Characterizing the current prohibition of assisted dying as ‘cruel,’ Hampshire appeals to lawmakers to revise the legislation. She contends that a truly democratic and civilized country should permit healthcare professionals to provide compassionate and choice-filled end-of-life care, which includes the option of assisted dying.

Health Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

