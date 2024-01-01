Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform

Renowned actress Susan Hampshire, best known for her role in ‘Forsyte Saga,’ has implored Members of Parliament (MPs) to reconsider laws that currently prohibit assisted dying. Hampshire, whose personal experiences with the end of life care for her terminally ill husband and two elder sisters were marred by unimaginable suffering, made her plea as part of a submission to the Commons health select committee which is deliberating the issue of assisted dying.

A Personal Journey Into Caregiving

Recalling her personal journey, Hampshire highlighted the profound trauma she underwent as she watched her loved ones endure their final days. She had to sacrifice her acting career to become a full-time caregiver. One sister, in the absence of a legal way to end her life, starved herself to death. The other sister and her husband, a sufferer of dementia and Type 2 diabetes, died in extreme agony after prolonged suffering.

Calling for Compassionate End-of-Life Care

Hampshire’s experiences led her to advocate for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. She believes that conscientious healthcare professionals should have the ability to offer patients the option of assisted dying, thus reducing unnecessary suffering at the end of life. She argues that the current laws, which ban assisted dying, reflect a lack of compassion and choice for those at the end of their lives.

Appeal to Lawmakers

Characterizing the current prohibition of assisted dying as ‘cruel,’ Hampshire appeals to lawmakers to revise the legislation. She contends that a truly democratic and civilized country should permit healthcare professionals to provide compassionate and choice-filled end-of-life care, which includes the option of assisted dying.