Health

Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
Actress Sue Johnston Joins Dame Esther Rantzen in Support of Assisted Dying

Acclaimed actress Sue Johnston, celebrated for her role in ‘The Royle Family’, has emerged as a vocal supporter of the campaign for assisted dying, a cause spearheaded by Dame Esther Rantzen. The 80-year-old actress is advocating for legal protections that would enable terminally ill individuals to choose to end their lives. This comes amid a heated public debate sparked by Dame Esther Rantzen’s own decision to join the Dignitas assisted dying clinic in Switzerland following her lung cancer diagnosis, and her subsequent call for a parliamentary debate and free vote on the legalization of assisted dying.

Public sentiment on assisted dying

Public opinion appears to be shifting towards support for legalization, with a recent Deltapoll survey indicating that 71% of the public are in favor of legalizing assisted dying. However, strong opposition persists, particularly from faith groups, disability advocates, and others who express concerns about potential abuses and pressures that could arise if the law were changed.

Johnston’s personal take on the matter

Johnston’s stance is not just influenced by the broader societal conversation but also by her personal experiences. She draws a parallel between having to euthanize her suffering dog and the compassionate decision to relieve human pain. She argues that terminally ill individuals should have the same choice, provided there are legal safeguards in place to prevent misuse.

Current legal landscape

The present law in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland staunchly prohibits assisted suicide. Anyone found guilty of assisting a suicide under the Suicide Act 1961 faces a hefty punishment – up to 14 years of imprisonment. Despite the passionate advocacy of high-profile figures like Dame Esther Rantzen and Sue Johnston, and the growing public support, the path to legalizing assisted dying remains fraught with controversy and opposition.

Health Human Rights United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

