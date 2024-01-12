en English
Health

Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience

In a moment of relief and triumph, Filipina actress Miles Ocampo has publicly announced that she is cancer-free following her arduous battle with thyroid cancer. Ocampo, known for her roles in popular television series like ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’ and ‘The Iron Heart’, was taken aback by her diagnosis as she was unaware that she had cancer until after her surgery.

Ocampo’s Unexpected Diagnosis

Unbeknownst to Ocampo, she was already grappling with thyroid cancer prior to her surgery. Her unawareness of the cancer highlights the often silent and unassuming nature of the disease, which can stealthily progress without manifesting noticeable symptoms. Following her surgery and subsequent oral radiation therapy, she was declared cancer-free, a testament to her resilience and the efficacy of her treatment.

Lifelong Maintenance and Care

While Ocampo may have won her fight against cancer, she emphasized the need for continued vigilance. Being in remission does not equate to a complete eradication of the disease. Regular maintenance, including daily medication, is essential to keep the disease at bay. In addition, she has to undergo bi-monthly blood tests, the results of which will determine any necessary adjustments to her medication dosage.

Victorious in her Battle, Grateful in her Journey

In an interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, Ocampo candidly shared her journey through her health scare. She underscored the importance of trust and faith, especially in times of uncertainty. Her personal experience has undoubtedly provided her with a renewed perspective on life, and she expressed her gratitude for the lessons she has learned in the process. In the wake of her recovery, Ocampo’s recent win as the best supporting actress at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night for her role in ‘Family of Two’ is a testament to her unwavering spirit and determination.

Health Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

