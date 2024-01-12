Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen

Miles Ocampo, the esteemed actress known for her roles in ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’ and ‘The Iron Heart,’ has recently shared joyous news regarding her health. In a heart-touching vlog with broadcaster Karen Davila, Ocampo disclosed that she is now cancer-free, following a thyroid surgery and subsequent oral radiation therapy she underwent last year.

Ocampo’s Battle with Cancer

Ocampo’s journey was one of surprise and rapid action. The actress revealed that she was initially unaware of her cancer diagnosis until after the surgery. It was only then that her doctors discovered the malignancy of the cancer and its significant growth. Recognizing the urgent need to prevent the cancer from spreading, prompt action was taken.

Life after Cancer

In the aftermath of the surgery, Ocampo was subjected to oral radiation. Currently, she is on lifetime medication and has to undergo blood testing every two months. This regular monitoring allows her doctors to adjust her medication dosage as needed, ensuring optimal health maintenance.

Trust, Faith, and Continued Excellence

Throughout her health ordeal, Ocampo has emphasized the importance of trust and faith in uncertain times. Despite her battle with cancer, she continued to pursue her passion for acting. Not only did she maintain her presence in the entertainment industry, but she also managed to garner accolades for her talent. Ocampo was awarded the best supporting actress at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night for her performance in ‘Family of Two.’