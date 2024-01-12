en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:18 am EST
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen

Miles Ocampo, the esteemed actress known for her roles in ‘FPJ’s Batang Quiapo’ and ‘The Iron Heart,’ has recently shared joyous news regarding her health. In a heart-touching vlog with broadcaster Karen Davila, Ocampo disclosed that she is now cancer-free, following a thyroid surgery and subsequent oral radiation therapy she underwent last year.

Ocampo’s Battle with Cancer

Ocampo’s journey was one of surprise and rapid action. The actress revealed that she was initially unaware of her cancer diagnosis until after the surgery. It was only then that her doctors discovered the malignancy of the cancer and its significant growth. Recognizing the urgent need to prevent the cancer from spreading, prompt action was taken.

Life after Cancer

In the aftermath of the surgery, Ocampo was subjected to oral radiation. Currently, she is on lifetime medication and has to undergo blood testing every two months. This regular monitoring allows her doctors to adjust her medication dosage as needed, ensuring optimal health maintenance.

Trust, Faith, and Continued Excellence

Throughout her health ordeal, Ocampo has emphasized the importance of trust and faith in uncertain times. Despite her battle with cancer, she continued to pursue her passion for acting. Not only did she maintain her presence in the entertainment industry, but she also managed to garner accolades for her talent. Ocampo was awarded the best supporting actress at the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival Awards Night for her performance in ‘Family of Two.’

0
Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Natashja Wilson: Breaking the Silence on Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Natashja Wilson, a 24-year-old resident of Greenwich, London, recently opened up about her experiences with pelvic organ prolapse, a condition affecting up to half of all women at some point in their lives. At the tender age of 18, while away at university, Wilson first noticed symptoms such as a bulging sensation in her vagina,
Natashja Wilson: Breaking the Silence on Pelvic Organ Prolapse
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
18 mins ago
PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies
Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care
24 mins ago
Missouri Optometrists Seek Legal Changes to Improve Eye Care
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
14 mins ago
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
14 mins ago
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
16 mins ago
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
18 seconds
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
2 mins
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory
2 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
3 mins
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
Man Tattoos Europe's Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg
3 mins
Man Tattoos Europe's Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC's Post-Election Peace
4 mins
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC's Post-Election Peace
Natashja Wilson: Breaking the Silence on Pelvic Organ Prolapse
4 mins
Natashja Wilson: Breaking the Silence on Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Jimmy Fallon Finds Comedy in Chris Christie's Campaign Suspension
5 mins
Jimmy Fallon Finds Comedy in Chris Christie's Campaign Suspension
Zambia's Political Landscape: Mweetwa's Warning to Opposition Parties
5 mins
Zambia's Political Landscape: Mweetwa's Warning to Opposition Parties
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
5 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app