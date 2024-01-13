Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy

In an unexpected turn of events, Scottish television stars Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo have plunged into the world of cold water therapy, chronicling their journey in a new BBC Scotland show, ‘Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim.’ The show, a perfect blend of adventure and personal discovery, follows the couple as they visit various wild swimming locales across Scotland, starting with an icy dip in Glasgow and culminating in a daring skinny dip on a secluded beach on Iona.

A Journey to Self-Discovery and Health

The power couple, who are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary this year, have found cold water therapy to be a surprising source of mental and physical rejuvenation. From initial reluctance to a now unwavering commitment, their transformation echoes the profound impact of embracing the cold.

Their journey started with Julie, known for her role as Miss Hoolie in the children’s TV show ‘Balamory.’ She first braved the cold waters of Loch Lomond during the lockdown. Greg, initially skeptical, followed suit and found the practice to be transformative, making him more decisive and focused.

More Than Just a Swim

‘Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim’ goes beyond the narratives of cold water therapy and wild swimming. It also touches on the subject of menopause. Julie openly discusses how the cold water therapy has helped alleviate her menopausal symptoms, offering an alternative perspective on a topic that is not often discussed in mainstream media.

The couple’s elder son, Benny, however, was taken aback when the show’s finale aired, featuring his parents’ nude swim on a deserted beach. The shock drove him to cease communication with them temporarily, adding a humorous, albeit unexpected twist to the show’s finale.

Therapy Beyond Borders

Despite the initial shock and discomfort, Greg and Julie have incorporated cold water therapy into their daily routine, even when they travel to warmer climates. They vouch for their improved health since they started the practice, turning their new found hobby into a lifestyle and inspiring others along the way.