Actor Sam Neill Opens Up about James Bond Audition and Recent Battle with Cancer

Renowned New Zealand actor, Sam Neill, navigated through a tangled web of emotions during a live interview on Australia’s Today show when unexpectedly confronted with his past. The 75-year-old actor was discussing his new memoir when entertainment reporter Brooke Boney aired a video from his 1986 James Bond screen test. The unexpected flashback elicited a blend of humor and embarrassment from Neill, who managed to maintain his composure despite the unexpected surprise.

Unearthed Past: The James Bond Audition

During the interview, Neill candidly discussed his audition for the iconic role of James Bond. He recounted the awkwardness he felt during the audition and expressed relief about not landing the role. He confessed that he feared becoming a disliked Bond, a fate he was glad to avoid. The role of James Bond eventually went to Timothy Dalton and, later, to Neill’s friend, Pierce Brosnan.

A Personal Revelation: Battling Stage-Three Blood Cancer

Amid the shared anecdotes and light-hearted banter, Neill shared a personal revelation from his memoir about his recent struggle with stage-three blood cancer. He revealed that he has undergone chemotherapy, with the first round proving unsuccessful. However, currently, he is in remission and cancer-free, a testament to his resilience and indomitable spirit.

The Therapeutic Power of Writing

During his battle with cancer, Neill found solace in writing, which he described as a therapeutic activity. His memoir served as a companion during his treatment, providing an outlet for his thoughts and fears. Now feeling good, Neill stands as a beacon of hope, a symbol of the power of perseverance and the healing potential of creative expression.

In the winding journey of life, Neill has proven that he is not just an actor but a fighter. His story, both on and off the screen, continues to inspire, teaching us that the human spirit is stronger than any adversity.