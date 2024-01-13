Actor Patrick Murray Saddled with Hefty Parking Fine Amid Personal Health Crisis

Patrick Murray, best remembered for his portrayal of Mickey Pearce in the beloved British sitcom ‘Only Fools and Horses,’ is facing a £2,800 parking fine, originating from an incident five years ago.

Murray had parked his vehicle in a disabled spot at a McDonald’s, following instructions given by a staff member. Initially, the penalty was less than £100, but it has now ballooned to £2,800 due to years of accumulation.

A Public Plea

Venting his frustration over social media, Murray shared his ordeal involving multiple threatening letters that warned of confiscating his personal belongings, despite the absence of a court order validating the debt. He underscored the potential psychological toll such fines could take on individuals, especially in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. He even suggested that the induced stress could drive those affected to consider suicide.

A Personal Battle Amidst a Financial Setback

Murray’s financial setback arrives at a particularly challenging juncture in his life. The actor recently revealed that his cancer, which had once been in remission, has returned with a vengeance, spreading to his legs, pelvis, and lymphatic system. Despite the overall economic situation in the UK showing signs of improvement, many still depend on food banks, raising concerns about a potential global recession.

A Call to McDonald’s

McDonald's has been contacted to comment on the parking fine situation involving Patrick Murray. This predicament unfolds as Murray grapples with a significant health battle. After having lung cancer and undergoing surgery to remove a malignant growth from his liver in 2023, he now faces the return and spread of his cancer.