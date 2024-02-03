Actor-Model Poonam Pandey Reveals her Fake Death as an Act for Awareness

Actor-model Poonam Pandey recently found herself at the epicenter of an uproar following a daring publicity stunt where her manager falsely announced her death from cervical cancer. The shockwave generated by this news reverberated through her fanbase until Pandey herself took to Instagram to refute the claims, confirming her well-being, and using the platform to underscore the gravity of cervical cancer awareness.

Pandey's Approach to Raising Awareness

In her Instagram video, Pandey highlighted the importance of preventative measures against cervical cancer, such as the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. She advocated for informed steps that women can take to guard against the disease, turning a controversial situation into a springboard for a crucial health message.

Public Reception and Criticism

However, not everyone took kindly to Pandey's approach. A segment of the Instagram community labeled it as the 'worst publicity stunt ever', expressing distaste for the marketing tactics employed. Despite the backlash, Pandey stood by her actions, expressing regret for any distress caused, but emphasizing the need to initiate a conversation about cervical cancer.

Skepticism and Aftermath

Even before the revelation of the stunt, her manager's statement mourning her death had been met with skepticism by some. The incident, while controversial, has made Pandey a trending topic on social media, and has also stirred up discussions about an upcoming surprise she had alluded to in a recent interview.