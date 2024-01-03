en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen

Veteran Hong Kong actor Lo Hoi Pang, who has been a stalwart of the film and television industry since 1974, has disclosed that he is now blind in his right eye due to complications from long-term diabetes resulting in glaucoma, a condition that currently has no cure. This revelation, made during a recent interview, gives a glimpse into the personal struggles of the 82-year-old actor, who continues to maintain an active lifestyle despite significant health challenges.

Defying Health Challenges

Hoi Pang’s health issues are not limited to diabetes and glaucoma. In 2018, the actor underwent a heart bypass surgery after a blocked coronary artery was discovered. Yet, displaying remarkable resilience, he remained physically active post-surgery, engaging in regular workouts and even mountain hiking with his friends and fellow actors, which included industry bigwigs like Chow Yun-fat, Felix Wong, Lau Kong, and Michael Miu.

A Morning Routine of Perseverance

Currently, the actor maintains a disciplined routine, starting his day with an hour of uninterrupted jogging every morning, followed by a simple breakfast. This testament to his determination and willpower is an inspiration to many, a story of fortitude in the face of adversity that goes beyond the glamour and glitter of his showbiz career.

Continued Presence in Cinema

While Hoi Pang has reduced his on-screen roles since his heart surgery, he has not disappeared from the limelight. His performances in recent films like ‘One Second Champion’ (2020), ‘Zero to Hero’ (2021), and ‘Chilli Laugh Story’ (2022) continue to remind fans of his enduring talent. Notably, his role in the 2012 film ‘Life Without Principle’ earned him the Best Supporting Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards, underscoring his significant contribution to Hong Kong cinema.

0
Health HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits

By Wojciech Zylm

ABC Juice: A New Health Trend of 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

PRASHO: A New Beacon in Public Health Launched in Hyderabad

By Dil Bar Irshad

COVID-19: Unmasking the Impact on Red Blood Cell Physiology

By Safak Costu

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, ...
@Health · 5 mins
Omega-3 Fatty Acids Linked to Improved Outcomes in Pulmonary Fibrosis, ...
heart comment 0
Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Digital Conversation Agent CeCe Shows Promise in Overactive Bladder Treatment
Ohio Embraces ‘Dry January’: A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ohio Embraces 'Dry January': A Step Towards Improved Health Outcomes
Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty’s Return

By BNN Correspondents

Richard Madeley Sparks Controversy on Good Morning Britain, NHS Strike and Alex Beatty's Return
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters

By BNN Correspondents

Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters
Latest Headlines
World News
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
16 seconds
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
33 seconds
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
1 min
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
1 min
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
1 min
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
2 mins
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
2 mins
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
2 mins
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot
2 mins
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app