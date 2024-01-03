Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen

Veteran Hong Kong actor Lo Hoi Pang, who has been a stalwart of the film and television industry since 1974, has disclosed that he is now blind in his right eye due to complications from long-term diabetes resulting in glaucoma, a condition that currently has no cure. This revelation, made during a recent interview, gives a glimpse into the personal struggles of the 82-year-old actor, who continues to maintain an active lifestyle despite significant health challenges.

Defying Health Challenges

Hoi Pang’s health issues are not limited to diabetes and glaucoma. In 2018, the actor underwent a heart bypass surgery after a blocked coronary artery was discovered. Yet, displaying remarkable resilience, he remained physically active post-surgery, engaging in regular workouts and even mountain hiking with his friends and fellow actors, which included industry bigwigs like Chow Yun-fat, Felix Wong, Lau Kong, and Michael Miu.

A Morning Routine of Perseverance

Currently, the actor maintains a disciplined routine, starting his day with an hour of uninterrupted jogging every morning, followed by a simple breakfast. This testament to his determination and willpower is an inspiration to many, a story of fortitude in the face of adversity that goes beyond the glamour and glitter of his showbiz career.

Continued Presence in Cinema

While Hoi Pang has reduced his on-screen roles since his heart surgery, he has not disappeared from the limelight. His performances in recent films like ‘One Second Champion’ (2020), ‘Zero to Hero’ (2021), and ‘Chilli Laugh Story’ (2022) continue to remind fans of his enduring talent. Notably, his role in the 2012 film ‘Life Without Principle’ earned him the Best Supporting Actor award at the Hong Kong Film Awards, underscoring his significant contribution to Hong Kong cinema.