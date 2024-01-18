Active Aging: The Power of Exercise and Healthy Living in Old Age

At the age of 74, Maura Ward, a former social worker and mother of two, is a living testament to the power of resilience and a healthy lifestyle in the face of Parkinson’s disease. Diagnosed in 2012, Ward has not let the disease slow her down. Instead, she has taken it as a challenge, continuing her running habit initiated in 2006 to combat weight gain and taking it a step further by climbing Mount Fuji and cycling 100km across the Jordan desert on a tandem bike with her son.

Maintaining Health with Age: A Necessity, Not an Option

Ward’s journey and indomitable spirit underscore the importance of maintaining health and activity with age. This becomes increasingly significant considering that a quarter of the UK population will be over 65 by 2050. While physical activity levels tend to decline with age, maintaining good health can lead to a more fulfilling old age. Factors such as a balanced diet, nutrient-rich foods, and physical exercises like strength training and cardiovascular activities help combat the natural decline in physical composition and cognitive abilities. Regular social activities, quality sleep, and stress management are also crucial for brain health. The need for an active lifestyle is further echoed by figures like England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty.

Active Aging: A Diverse Spectrum

The definition of an active lifestyle is broad, and it does not always equate to strenuous physical activity. This is illustrated by the story of Freed Ali, who remains active through card games, house chores, badminton, and table tennis. These activities not only keep Ali physically engaged but also stimulate his cognitive functions, proving that staying active can take diverse forms.

Technological Innovations: Aiding Active Aging

In the world of technology, innovations like Samsung Electronics’ EX1 exercise assistance robot are aiding seniors in staying active. The robot helps enhance physical function and strength in seniors, as shown in a study conducted by researchers from Noble County and Samsung Electronics. The same study also showed positive effects on gait function and balance ability in the elderly.

Additionally, a large randomized control trial revealed that at-home gamified step exercises were effective at preventing falls in people over the age of 65, reducing the number of falls by 26% compared to a control group. These exercises also involve cognitive training, adding a layer of mental health benefits to their physical advantages.

Exercise: A Panacea for Old Age

Regular exercise is a common thread running through all these stories. It has been shown to contribute to mental health, weight management, sleep quality, brain function, and energy levels. Regular exercise can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and improve mood, while also lowering the risk of colds and flu. Even in the colder months, exercise remains essential, with both indoor and outdoor options available to keep the elderly engaged and healthy.