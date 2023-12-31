en English
Health

Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:39 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:53 pm EST
Activating Myeloid Cells: A Potent New Strategy Against Pancreatic Cancer

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania have achieved a significant breakthrough in pancreatic cancer treatment. The team, led by Dr. Max M. Wattenberg, has discovered a new approach to combat pancreatic cancer, specifically tumors resistant to traditional immunotherapies. Pancreatic cancer, notorious for its low survival rates and late-stage diagnosis, has been a challenge to treat due to its ability to evade or suppress the body’s T cells, vital to the immune system’s response to cancer.

Activating Myeloid Cells: A New Pathway

The researchers found that activating myeloid cells, a different type of white blood cell, could be a game-changer in the fight against pancreatic cancer. By combining two treatments—beta-glucan, which activates the dectin-1 receptor on myeloid cells, and an antibody targeting the CD40 receptor—the team was able to transform myeloid cells into tumor-fighting agents in mouse models.

A Potent Antitumor Response

This dual activation resulted in a potent antitumor response. Interestingly, the response still relied on T cells, but operated independently of their cytotoxic abilities and immune checkpoint pathways. The therapeutic strategy required the presence of interferon-gamma and intra-tumoral macrophages, both essential for activating the immune system.

Potential for Robust Immune Responses

Published in Science Immunology, the results demonstrate the potential of targeting myeloid cell activation pathways to trigger robust immune responses against tumors that typically resist current immunotherapies. A clinical trial investigating this combination therapy for patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most prevalent form of pancreatic cancer, is underway.

Health Science & Technology
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

