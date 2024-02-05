ACTIVATE Trial Unveils Benefits of Nonpharmacological Interventions for Chronic Pain Patients on Opioids

The ACTIVATE trial, a groundbreaking study conducted between June 2015 and August 2018, sought to bolster patient activation among individuals suffering chronic pain who were on a long-term opioid regimen. The study encompassed 376 primary care patients, who were arbitrarily divided into either an intervention group or a control group receiving usual care.

Intervention Approach

The intervention involved four 90-minute sessions that included goal setting, guided imagery, role-play to improve patient-provider communication, and skill-building exercises for navigating patient portals. Intriguingly, while the primary outcome, patient activation, measured by the Patient Activation Measure (PAM) at 12 months, did not show a significant rise in the intervention group compared to the usual care group, other beneficial outcomes were observed.

Beneficial Outcomes

Patients who were part of the intervention group demonstrated improvements in depression, patient portal management, and their overall health. Monique B. Does, MPH, from Kaiser Permanente, underscored the significance of these results, particularly since the intervention was integrated into the routine primary care management of long-term opioids.

The Significance of Empowering Patients

She stressed the crucial role of empowering patients to manage their symptoms and healthcare and suggested that future research should focus on integrating such interventions in busy clinics. These findings indicate that brief interventions can be efficacious and that incorporating behavioral treatment options for chronic pain into primary care could diminish stigma and enhance access to nonpharmacological pain management methods.