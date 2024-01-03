ACSM Reveals Top Fitness Trends for 2024: Wearable Tech, Worksite Health, and Fitness for Older Adults

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) has just released its annual list of fitness trends for 2024. This report, a compilation of insights from over 2,000 fitness professionals worldwide, signals a shifting tide in the health and fitness industry.

Wearable Technology Takes the Lead

At the top of the list is wearable technology. These devices, encompassing smartwatches, fitness trackers, and heart rate monitors, have grown increasingly sophisticated. They now offer capabilities to track not only exercise but a wide range of health metrics, including sleep patterns and nutritional intake. This surge in wearable technology use signifies a more holistic, data-driven approach to health and wellness.

Worksite Health Promotion: An Emerging Priority

Ranked second is worksite health promotion. As America emerges from the throes of a global pandemic, businesses are prioritizing their employees’ health and wellness. On-site gyms, workout facilities, and wellness incentives are being viewed as essential to entice employees back into physical workspaces. Beyond fostering physical health, these initiatives are being leveraged as a weapon against mental illness, aiming to improve overall quality of life within the workforce.

Fitness Programs for Older Adults Gain Traction

The third noteworthy trend is the rise of fitness programs tailored for older adults. As the Baby Boomer generation enters retirement, maintaining physical fitness and independence becomes a top priority. This demographic, which experienced a 38% increase from 2010 to 2021, is now seen as a key market in the fitness industry. Fitness programs designed for their unique needs are expected to see considerable growth in the coming years.

Other emerging trends include strength training programs for older adults, weight loss and holistic wellness, exercise for mental health, longevity, online personal training, and data-driven training technology. One new entrant on the 2024 trend list is ‘Wall Pilates’, a low-impact workout that has garnered over 12 million views on TikTok. It’s part of a rising wave of ‘lazy girl workouts’, offering quick, fun exercises for those who prefer to work out at home.

As the new year unfolds, these trends provide a glimpse into the evolving landscape of health and fitness. The industry is moving towards a more inclusive, holistic, and technologically advanced future. It’s a shift that recognizes the integral role of physical fitness in overall well-being and the importance of making fitness accessible and enjoyable for all.