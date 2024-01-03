en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

ACSM Reveals Top Fitness Trends for 2024: Wearable Tech, Worksite Health, and Fitness for Older Adults

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:46 pm EST
ACSM Reveals Top Fitness Trends for 2024: Wearable Tech, Worksite Health, and Fitness for Older Adults

The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) has just released its annual list of fitness trends for 2024. This report, a compilation of insights from over 2,000 fitness professionals worldwide, signals a shifting tide in the health and fitness industry.

Wearable Technology Takes the Lead

At the top of the list is wearable technology. These devices, encompassing smartwatches, fitness trackers, and heart rate monitors, have grown increasingly sophisticated. They now offer capabilities to track not only exercise but a wide range of health metrics, including sleep patterns and nutritional intake. This surge in wearable technology use signifies a more holistic, data-driven approach to health and wellness.

Worksite Health Promotion: An Emerging Priority

Ranked second is worksite health promotion. As America emerges from the throes of a global pandemic, businesses are prioritizing their employees’ health and wellness. On-site gyms, workout facilities, and wellness incentives are being viewed as essential to entice employees back into physical workspaces. Beyond fostering physical health, these initiatives are being leveraged as a weapon against mental illness, aiming to improve overall quality of life within the workforce.

Fitness Programs for Older Adults Gain Traction

The third noteworthy trend is the rise of fitness programs tailored for older adults. As the Baby Boomer generation enters retirement, maintaining physical fitness and independence becomes a top priority. This demographic, which experienced a 38% increase from 2010 to 2021, is now seen as a key market in the fitness industry. Fitness programs designed for their unique needs are expected to see considerable growth in the coming years.

Other emerging trends include strength training programs for older adults, weight loss and holistic wellness, exercise for mental health, longevity, online personal training, and data-driven training technology. One new entrant on the 2024 trend list is ‘Wall Pilates’, a low-impact workout that has garnered over 12 million views on TikTok. It’s part of a rising wave of ‘lazy girl workouts’, offering quick, fun exercises for those who prefer to work out at home.

As the new year unfolds, these trends provide a glimpse into the evolving landscape of health and fitness. The industry is moving towards a more inclusive, holistic, and technologically advanced future. It’s a shift that recognizes the integral role of physical fitness in overall well-being and the importance of making fitness accessible and enjoyable for all.

0
Fitness Health United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jason Engler: Reality TV Star's Remarkable Body Transformation

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Resolutions 2024: Fitness Tops the List, But Can They Last?

By Wojciech Zylm

PowerMax Fitness Launches Inspirational New Year Campaign

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year, New Fitness Goals: Insights from F45 Training

By Bijay Laxmi

Debunking the Myth of Targeted Fat Loss: An In-depth Look ...
@Fitness · 1 hour
Debunking the Myth of Targeted Fat Loss: An In-depth Look ...
heart comment 0
Hardik Pandya’s Road to Recovery: A Glimpse into His Training and Anticipated Return

By Salman Khan

Hardik Pandya's Road to Recovery: A Glimpse into His Training and Anticipated Return
Cancer Patient Defies Odds with Remarkable Fitness Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Cancer Patient Defies Odds with Remarkable Fitness Transformation
New Year’s Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes

By Olalekan Adigun

New Year's Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes
Megan Thee Stallion Expands Brand Partnerships with Nike and Planet Fitness

By BNN Correspondents

Megan Thee Stallion Expands Brand Partnerships with Nike and Planet Fitness
Latest Headlines
World News
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
10 seconds
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
17 seconds
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
20 seconds
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
22 seconds
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
26 seconds
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
29 seconds
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
30 seconds
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
47 seconds
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare
47 seconds
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app