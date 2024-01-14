en English
Fitness

ACSM Forecasts Shift in Fitness Trends for 2023: Wearable Technology in the Spotlight

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
With the turn of the calendar, fitness enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the next big thing in the fitness world. For more than 17 years, the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) has been the go-to source for these predictions, annually ranking fitness trends based on input from professionals in the field. The tradition, which began in 2006, offers unique insights into the evolving landscape of fitness activities, from yoga to circuit training.

Wearable Technology: A Persistent Trend

While the ranks fluctuate, some trends consistently make their way into the top-20 list. Among these, wearable technology has been a steady contender, ranking in the top three since 2016 and taking the lead in 2023. Despite the post-pandemic shift away from online training and home exercise gyms, which were top trends in 2021 and 2022 respectively, wearable technology has held its ground. From tracking workouts, heart rate, steps, and sleep to providing real-time health metrics, wearable technology, particularly smartwatches, offers an appealing blend of convenience and control.

From Fashion to Function: The Evolution of Activewear

However, the influence of technology on fitness extends beyond wrist-worn devices. The fusion of tech and fitness has given rise to tech-infused activewear, where sensors embedded in clothing facilitate superior tracking performance and data analytics. Coupled with smartwatches, this convergence promises a holistic fitness experience. It’s not just about breaking a sweat anymore; it’s about optimizing workouts, analyzing performance, and achieving personalized fitness goals. The integration of UV protection, anti-odor properties, and quick-dry functionalities into activewear underscores the trend’s transformative potential.

Gearing Up for a Tech-Driven Fitness Future

The rise of wearable technology and tech-infused activewear indicates a paradigm shift in the fitness industry. As we move away from pandemic-era trends and return to traditional gyms and group exercises, the role of technology in fitness continues to be pivotal. The 2023 ACSM forecast suggests a blend of the old and the new: a return to the communal spirit of physical gyms, enhanced by the individualized, data-driven insights offered by wearable technology. The fitness future, it seems, is here – and it is connected, personalized, and undeniably tech-driven.

Fitness Health
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

