Health

Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
A breakthrough in the fight against transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a perilous heart condition, has surfaced with the advent of a novel drug, Acoramidis. A path-breaking global trial led by UCL’s Professor Julian Gillmore has unveiled promising results for patients grappling with ATTR-CM, a condition that has recently been recognized as the most frequently diagnosed form of amyloidosis, a disease marked by protein build-up which often culminates in heart failure.

A Ray of Hope for ATTR-CM Patients

ATTR-CM, despite being the most commonly diagnosed form of amyloidosis, remains shrouded in uncertainty due to frequent underdiagnosis. The advent of Acoramidis has the potential to alter this landscape dramatically. In a trial involving over 600 patients, those administered with Acoramidis demonstrated significant improvements, a stark contrast to those on placebo. The drug not only reduced mortality rates but also curtailed cardiovascular hospitalizations and bolstered physical functioning.

Acoramidis: A New Dawn in ATTR-CM Treatment

The trial was spearheaded by researchers at the Royal Free Hospital and UCL. The findings, now published in the respected New England Journal of Medicine, revealed that the majority of patients on Acoramidis either showed signs of improvement or stabilization. The drug, which functions by stabilizing the transthyretin protein, thus preventing amyloid formation, is administered as two tablets taken twice daily.

From Trial to Triumph: A Patient’s Journey

Stephen Neil, a 71-year-old participant diagnosed with ATTR-CM in 2019, was part of the groundbreaking 30-month trial. In an extraordinary show of resolve and human endurance, Neil, along with other participants, was offered the drug post-trial, irrespective of their initial treatment groups. With Acoramidis expected to be accessible to patients on a broader scale by the end of 2024, the future looks promising for those battling this life-threatening condition.

Health
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

