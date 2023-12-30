en English
Health

Achieving a Flatter Stomach: A Holistic Approach Beyond Exercise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:49 pm EST
Achieving a Flatter Stomach: A Holistic Approach Beyond Exercise

Weight loss, particularly in the belly region, doesn’t always necessitate a hard-hitting exercise regimen. Subtle shifts in dietary habits and lifestyle can play a significant role in shedding abdominal pounds. According to David Wiener, a specialist in nutrition and training, having smaller, frequent meals rich in proteins and complex carbohydrates could aid in reducing belly fat.

A Nutritious Diet for a Slimmer Waist

Foods like chicken, turkey, salmon, eggs, sweet potatoes, brown rice, and non-starchy vegetables are ideal for this purpose. Limiting alcohol intake is equally significant as excessive consumption can lead to the accumulation of visceral fat around the organs. Personal Trainer Will Duru underscores the necessity of consuming the right carbohydrates such as whole grains, which are fiber-rich and keep one satiated for more extended periods.

Role of Adequate Sleep and Hydration

Adequate sleep is also a key factor, as insufficient sleep can escalate hunger and decrease satiation hormones, resulting in overeating. Staying hydrated by drinking water or herbal teas can suppress appetite and aid in burning calories.

Choosing the Right Snacks and Proteins

The choice of snacks is crucial too. Opting for natural snacks such as bananas paired with nut butter or homemade yoghurt with berries can help satiate sweet cravings without the adverse effects of artificial sugars. A diet high in protein is also recommended to retain muscle mass during weight loss. Lastly, it is advised not to skip breakfast and be cautious about fasting regimes and low-fat foods, which may be high in sugar, to effectively manage weight around the midsection.

In conclusion, achieving a flatter stomach and managing weight effectively is not solely about rigorous exercise routines. It is a holistic approach that combines right dietary habits, good sleep, hydration, and lifestyle changes. And remember, the journey to a healthier you is a marathon, not a sprint.

Health Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

